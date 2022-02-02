Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will make a trip to TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics in a battle between two Eastern Conference teams. Both franchises have won one game against each other this season, the first match-up being a high-scoring overtime thriller, which ended 140-129 in favor of Boston.

The Charlotte Hornets will play their first match of the month, coming off a 115-90 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Despite having six players score in double-digits, the Hornets fell short, recording their 23rd loss of the season.

The Boston Celtics have relied on the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who have thus far delivered. Tatum and Brown combined for 49 points, in their 122-92 win against the Miami Heat. The Celtics are now on a two-game winning streak as they face the Hornets before embarking on a three-game road trip.

The Hornets have played well recently, with their offense often dictating the flow of games. With a 28-23 record, the Hornets are ranked seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, two places ahead of their upcoming opponent. The Celtics, in ninth, will look to improve their winning streak and as a result their regular season standings.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Forward Gordon Hayward will miss the upcoming fixture as he has just recently left the league’s health and safety protocols and will need to return to match fitness. Hayward has not traveled with the team for this away encounter. Jalen McDaniel is listed as out, nursing an injury to his left ankle. Kelly Oubre Jr. is listed as probable for the game against the Celtics after missing the last two games with an ankle sprain. James Borrego will have all other players available in his rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Kelly Oubre Jr. Probable Left ankle sprain Gordon Hayward Out Return to competition reconditioning Jalen McDaniels Out Left ankle sprain

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics will play without forward Bol Bol and shooting guard PJ Dozier. Bol underwent surgery on his right foot, while Dozier remains out indefinitely with a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee. Neither of the new signings has played a single game since being traded from the Denver Nuggets.

Player Name Status Reason Bol Bol Out Right foot surgery P.J. Dozier Out Left ACL surgery

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets will play with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier as the starting backcourt as they look to make the most of their fast style of play. Miles Bridges and Cody Martin will fill the forward positions, with Mason Plumlee likely to start at center.

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR OFFICIAL: Hornets F Gordon Hayward has been cleared from the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols but did not travel with the team to Boston. Hayward will be listed as OUT for tomorrow’s game and will remain in Charlotte for conditioning as he returns from H&S Protocols. OFFICIAL: Hornets F Gordon Hayward has been cleared from the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols but did not travel with the team to Boston. Hayward will be listed as OUT for tomorrow’s game and will remain in Charlotte for conditioning as he returns from H&S Protocols.

If Kelly Obure Jr. is cleared to return to action, he could make a difference off the bench. Meanwhile, P.J. Washington, James Bouknight and Ish Smith are expected to contribute to the second unit’s offense.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics backcourt will feature Marcus Smart at point guard, running the offense, alongside Jaylen Brown at the shooting guard position. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will start in the forward positions, with 6’9” Robert Williams playing at center for the Celtics.

Boston Celtics @celtics Jaylen Brown is a bad man Jaylen Brown is a bad man https://t.co/lQUtbFoDTI

Grant Williams, Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder will come off the bench to play some significant minutes. Aaron Nesmith, Romeo Langford and Payton Pritchard could be used in short stretches to keep up with the Hornets’ pace.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard – LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard – Terry Rozier | Small Forward – Miles Bridges | Power Forward – Cody Martin | Center – Mason Plumlee

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Al Horford | Center – Robert Williams

