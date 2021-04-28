Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Action continues in the 2020-21 NBA with an Eastern Conference showdown between the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Wednesday. Both sides have split their two meetings this season.

The visiting Charlotte Hornets have been struggling to stay in postseason contention in the East. James Borrego's men have lost seven of their past ten games to drop to 30-31 on the season. The eighth-placed Charlotte Hornets find themselves as the eighth seed and are just one game ahead of the ninth-placed Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have faced their own challenges in recent games. The men in green are on a three-game losing streak and will be eager to get back to winning ways. The Boston Celtics will roll out at home with a 32-30 record on the season; they are sixth in their conference.

With both teams desperate for a win, this matchup could be a fiercely competitive affair that could right go down to the wire.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are in a slump, with several players falling in and out of rotations. More of the same could be expected for this game too, as the Charlotte Hornets have listed five players in their injury report for Wednesday's game.

Hornets coach James Borrego reiterated that Gordon Hayward's recovery from a foot sprain isn't close to getting him back on the court yet: "Gordon is not there yet." — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) April 27, 2021

Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball, two of their top contributors this season, are expected to be back in action soon but won't play against the Boston Celtics.

The guard duo of Malik Monk and Nate Darling have been ruled out of this game as well. Both players are nursing ankle injuries.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will be without the services of Kemba Walker, who remains on the sidelines with an injury.

Meanwhile, the 2021 All-Star Jayson Tatum is being monitored on a day-to-day basis. The fourth-year forward's participation on Wednesday remains a game-time decision.

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams' status remains doubtful, as he's recuperating from a knee injury. But he could suit up against the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier (#3) of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against Marcus Smart (#36) of the Boston Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets will likely use the same starting five they deployed against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier will likely start things off in the backcourt. Graham is expected to resume his role in the point guard position, while Rozier should feature in the shooting guard spot.

Small forward Cody Martin could join high-flying Miles Bridges on the wings in the two forward positions. PJ Washington should come in at the anchor position as the Charlotte Hornets' primary center.

Nevertheless, the Charlotte Hornets will need an all-around performance from their second unit to win this game. Brad Wanamaker, Bismack Biyombo and Jaden McDaniels will need to play their parts to perfection on Wednesday.

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown (#7) of the Boston Celtics looks to shoot over Miles Bridges (#0) of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Boston Celtics will hope to see Jayson Tatum back in their lineup for Wednesday's game.

The C's are in desperate need of ending the season on a positive note. They will look to their star duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown to help them earn a higher seed, with only a few games remaining in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics' long-time player Marcus Smart could once again join the team's newest acquisition, Evan Fournier, in the backcourt. The duo combined for 25 points, seven assists and as many rebounds in the Boston Celtics' loss against the OKC Thunder.

"I believe in the guys in this locker room. I think we can find that fight. I know we can do it."



Jaylen Brown discusses what needs to happen in these last 10 regular-season games to help us ignite our "inner flame."https://t.co/6QBfX33zt8 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 28, 2021

If Tatum remains on the sidelines, Semi Ojeleye could get another start and join Jaylen Brown on the wing.

Brown is coming off a monster outing, as he registered a massive 39 points, 11 boards and three assists on Tuesday. With Robert Williams' status uncertain, Tristan Thompson could roll out as the primary center on Wednesday.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Devonte Graham l Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier l Small Forward - Cody Martin l Power Forward - Miles Bridges l Center - PJ Washington.

Advertisement

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Marcus Smart l Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier l Small Forward - Jaylen Brown l Power Forward - Semi Ojeleye l Center - Tristan Thompson.