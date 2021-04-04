Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics were projected to be NBA title contenders but have lost momentum over the past few weeks as they prepare to take on the Charlotte Hornets.

The Celtics are coming off a win in their last matchup against the Houston Rockets, with Evan Fournier contributing 23 points off the bench.

The Charlotte Hornets, meanwhile, have been impressive throughout the season, although recent long-term injuries to multiple key players have left them a bit thin.

Miles: 23 PTS, 10 REB

Zeller: 17 PTS

Terry: 15 PTS, 6 REB

Gordon: 13 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST

Brad: 13 PTS, 4 AST

PJ: 13 PTS, 2 STL

Miles: 23 PTS, 10 REB

Zeller: 17 PTS

Terry: 15 PTS, 6 REB

Gordon: 13 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST

Brad: 13 PTS, 4 AST

PJ: 13 PTS, 2 STL

Devonte': 12 PTS, 6 AST, 5 STL

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have lost the likes of LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Malik Monk in recent weeks to injuries.

Ball is out for the season, while Gordon Hayward and Malik Monk are out for a number of weeks. However, that hasn’t had a huge impact on the Charlotte Hornets’ performances.

OFFICIAL: Gordon Hayward has suffered a right foot sprain. He will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks.

Terry Rozier has been in solid form in recent weeks, with multiple offensive threats also coming to the fore for the Charlotte Hornets.

In their last victory, seven different Charlotte Hornets players scored in double digits, with Miles Bridges emerging as the top-scorer with 23 points and ten rebounds off the bench.

Boston Celtics

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are missing Romeo Langford and Nicolas Claxton, with Semi Ojeleye also out with a long-term injury.

Jaylen Brown has been listed as questionable for this match due to a knee injury. He produced 22 points and 11 rebounds in their last outing and will be a huge miss against the Charlotte Hornets.

Meanwhile, Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum should be the chief offensive threats, while Evan Fournier could continue his impressive performances off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have a highly efficient offense.

The Charlotte Hornets are expected to stick with the same lineup, considering their form and the fact that they are missing multiple players.

Hayward’s injury means he will be unavailable against his former team, with Miles Bridges expected to step up in his absence. Meanwhile, Bismack Biyombo is fit to start at center, while Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier should be the guard pairing again.

The Hornets are the marginal favorites in this matchup, considering the Boston Celtics’ stuttering form of late.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have underperformed despite having all of their major stars available in recent games. They have struggled defensively and are giving away too many easy buckets.

Additionally, a lack of offensive depth has also been an issue, although Fournier has produced multiple big performances off the bench since his team debut.

Evan Fournier's career-high in 3-point makes was 6 before tonight. And then he went and did this: 6-for-6 from deep in less than 6 minutes during the 4th quarter.

The Boston Celtics will hope that Jaylen Brown is fit enough to feature and have all their top stars available for this game. That includes the likes of Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart, with the latter missing a number of games this season.

The Celtics are in a good position for the playoffs, but they'll require a huge change in fortunes to reach the postseason.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Devonte Graham l Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier l Small Forward - Miles Bridges l Power Forward - PJ Washington l Center - Bismack Biyombo.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kemba Walker l Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Jaylen Brown l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Robert Williams.