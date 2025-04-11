Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Boston Celtics host the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Friday. This will be the third 2024-25 season meeting between the two teams. The Celtics have won both games against Charlotte, and the two teams have had completely different seasons.
Charlotte is 14th in the Eastern Conference (19-61) and lost its last five games. Meanwhile, the Celtics are second in the East (59-21) and are 8-2 over their last 10. Boston first met the Hornets on Nov. 1 and won 124-109 following a 32-point outing by Jayson Tatum.
Jaylen Brown was also key, recording 25 points, six rebounds and five assists per game. The Celtics won their second game against Charlotte 113-103, with Tatum delivering another stellar outing, dropping 29 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Brown’s absence.
LaMelo Ball was Charlotte’s best player in both games, dropping 31 points on Nov. 1 and following up with 36 the next day. It will be interesting to see what the Hornets fare on Friday.
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for April 11
Charlotte Hornets injury report
The Hornets have some significant adjustments to make ahead of their game against the Celtics. LaMelo Ball (ankle), Miles Bridges (hip), Josh Green (shoulder), Tre Mann (disc), Brandon Miller (wrist) and Grant Williams (ACL) are out, while Moussa Diabate is listed as questionable.
Boston Celtics injury report
The Celtics only have to adjust for the absence of Jaylen Brown, who's out, as he continues to deal with a knee injury.
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 11
Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth charts
The Hornets are expected to start KJ Simpson, Seth Curry, DaQuan Jeffries, Tidjane Salaun and Jusuf Nurkic.
Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth charts
The Celtics are expected to start Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.
