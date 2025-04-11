Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Boston Celtics host the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Friday. This will be the third 2024-25 season meeting between the two teams. The Celtics have won both games against Charlotte, and the two teams have had completely different seasons.

Ad

Charlotte is 14th in the Eastern Conference (19-61) and lost its last five games. Meanwhile, the Celtics are second in the East (59-21) and are 8-2 over their last 10. Boston first met the Hornets on Nov. 1 and won 124-109 following a 32-point outing by Jayson Tatum.

Jaylen Brown was also key, recording 25 points, six rebounds and five assists per game. The Celtics won their second game against Charlotte 113-103, with Tatum delivering another stellar outing, dropping 29 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Brown’s absence.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LaMelo Ball was Charlotte’s best player in both games, dropping 31 points on Nov. 1 and following up with 36 the next day. It will be interesting to see what the Hornets fare on Friday.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for April 11

Charlotte Hornets injury report

The Hornets have some significant adjustments to make ahead of their game against the Celtics. LaMelo Ball (ankle), Miles Bridges (hip), Josh Green (shoulder), Tre Mann (disc), Brandon Miller (wrist) and Grant Williams (ACL) are out, while Moussa Diabate is listed as questionable.

Ad

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics only have to adjust for the absence of Jaylen Brown, who's out, as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 11

Ad

Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth charts

The Hornets are expected to start KJ Simpson, Seth Curry, DaQuan Jeffries, Tidjane Salaun and Jusuf Nurkic.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center KJ Simpson Seth Curry DaQuan Jeffries Tidjane Salaun Jusuf Nurkic Damion Baugh Nick Smith Jr. Josh Okogie Wendell Moore Jr. Taj Gibson Jaylen Sims









Ad

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth charts

The Celtics are expected to start Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Jrue Holiday Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum Kristaps Porzingis Payton Pritchard Baylor Scheierman Jordan Walsh Al Horford Luke Kornet





Drew Peterson Neemias Queta

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More