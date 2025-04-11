  • home icon
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Sameer Khan
Modified Apr 11, 2025 10:40 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart (Credits: Imagn)

The Boston Celtics host the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Friday. This will be the third 2024-25 season meeting between the two teams. The Celtics have won both games against Charlotte, and the two teams have had completely different seasons.

Charlotte is 14th in the Eastern Conference (19-61) and lost its last five games. Meanwhile, the Celtics are second in the East (59-21) and are 8-2 over their last 10. Boston first met the Hornets on Nov. 1 and won 124-109 following a 32-point outing by Jayson Tatum.

Jaylen Brown was also key, recording 25 points, six rebounds and five assists per game. The Celtics won their second game against Charlotte 113-103, with Tatum delivering another stellar outing, dropping 29 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Brown’s absence.

LaMelo Ball was Charlotte’s best player in both games, dropping 31 points on Nov. 1 and following up with 36 the next day. It will be interesting to see what the Hornets fare on Friday.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for April 11

Charlotte Hornets injury report

The Hornets have some significant adjustments to make ahead of their game against the Celtics. LaMelo Ball (ankle), Miles Bridges (hip), Josh Green (shoulder), Tre Mann (disc), Brandon Miller (wrist) and Grant Williams (ACL) are out, while Moussa Diabate is listed as questionable.

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics only have to adjust for the absence of Jaylen Brown, who's out, as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 11

youtube-cover
Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth charts

The Hornets are expected to start KJ Simpson, Seth Curry, DaQuan Jeffries, Tidjane Salaun and Jusuf Nurkic.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

KJ Simpson

Seth Curry

DaQuan Jeffries

Tidjane Salaun

Jusuf Nurkic

Damion Baugh

Nick Smith Jr.

Josh Okogie

Wendell Moore Jr.

Taj Gibson

Jaylen Sims





Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth charts

The Celtics are expected to start Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Derrick White

Jrue Holiday

Sam Hauser

Jayson Tatum

Kristaps Porzingis

Payton Pritchard

Baylor Scheierman

Jordan Walsh

Al Horford

Luke Kornet




Drew Peterson

Neemias Queta

