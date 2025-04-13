Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 13 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Boston Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets in their last game of the 2024-25 season. Boston has looked strong this season and will finish as the second seed (60-21) in the Eastern Conference. With the third-best record in the league, the defending champs have home-court advantage secured and have the means to defend their championship.
Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets have been worse than last season when they finished 21-61. Charlotte will end its season at 14th place in the East (19-62). They’ve lost six in a row, most recently against the Celtics, on Friday, losing 130-94.
They were led by Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser, who combined for 42 points off the bench. Seth Curry was the Hornets’ best player, with 17 points, shooting 6-8.
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for April 13
Charlotte Hornets injury report
The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Celtics with a heavily depleted squad, as most of their key players are out. LaMelo Ball (ankle), Miles Bridges (hip), Josh Green (shoulder), Tre Mann (disc), Brandon Miller (wrist), Grant Williams (ACL) and Mark Williams (foot) are all out.
Boston Celtics injury report
The Celtics can afford to take their foot off the gas for this game. As such, all of their starters are on the injury report. Jaylen Brown (knee), Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Jayson Tatum (rest), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Derrick White (neck) and Al Horford (knee) are out against Charlotte.
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 13
Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth charts
The Charlotte Hornets are expected to start KJ Simpson, Nick Smith Jr., DaQuan Jeffries, Tidjane Salaun and Jusuf Nurkic.
Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth charts
The Celtics are expected to start Payton Pritchard, Baylor Scheierman, Sam Hauser, Drew Peterson and Luke Kornet.
