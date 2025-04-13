Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 13 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Boston Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets in their last game of the 2024-25 season. Boston has looked strong this season and will finish as the second seed (60-21) in the Eastern Conference. With the third-best record in the league, the defending champs have home-court advantage secured and have the means to defend their championship.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets have been worse than last season when they finished 21-61. Charlotte will end its season at 14th place in the East (19-62). They’ve lost six in a row, most recently against the Celtics, on Friday, losing 130-94.

They were led by Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser, who combined for 42 points off the bench. Seth Curry was the Hornets’ best player, with 17 points, shooting 6-8.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for April 13

Charlotte Hornets injury report

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Celtics with a heavily depleted squad, as most of their key players are out. LaMelo Ball (ankle), Miles Bridges (hip), Josh Green (shoulder), Tre Mann (disc), Brandon Miller (wrist), Grant Williams (ACL) and Mark Williams (foot) are all out.

Boston Celtics injury report

Ad

The Celtics can afford to take their foot off the gas for this game. As such, all of their starters are on the injury report. Jaylen Brown (knee), Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Jayson Tatum (rest), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Derrick White (neck) and Al Horford (knee) are out against Charlotte.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 13

Ad

Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth charts

The Charlotte Hornets are expected to start KJ Simpson, Nick Smith Jr., DaQuan Jeffries, Tidjane Salaun and Jusuf Nurkic.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center KJ Simpson Nick Smith Jr. DaQuan Jeffries Tidjane Salaun Jusuf Nurkic Damion Baugh Seth Curry Josh Okogie Wendell Moore Jr. Taj Gibson Jaylen Sims









Ad

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth charts

The Celtics are expected to start Payton Pritchard, Baylor Scheierman, Sam Hauser, Drew Peterson and Luke Kornet.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Payton Pritchard Baylor Scheierman Sam Hauser Drew Peterson Luke Kornet JD Davison

Jordan Walsh Xavier Tillman Neemias Queta











× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More