Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11, 2025

The Boston Celtics are set to finish their regular season at the TD Garden by welcoming the Charlotte Hornets twice. The first game is on Friday, with the Celtics coming off a loss to the Orlando Magic, while the Hornets were blown out by the Toronto Raptors in their previous game.

Friday's game will also be the third matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Celtics winning the first two on Nov. 1 and 2. The Hornets have not beaten the defending champions since Nov. 20, 2023, in overtime at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

It's not a nationally televised game, so fans can watch it on local channels FanDuel Sports Network Southeast in Charlotte and NBC Sports Boston. The game is also available via live stream on NBA League and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Hornets (+1300) vs. Celtics (-3000)

Spread: Hornets +19.5 (-110) vs. Celtics -19.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets o214.5 (-110) vs. Celtics u214.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Preview

The Hornets (19-61) are just waiting for the season to end and getting ready for the lottery. They will have a shot at landing the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. All of their regular starters, except for Mark Williams, are listed as out for Friday's contest.

Meanwhile, the Celtics (59-21) have already locked in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs. They could decide to rest their best players and still have a chance to get the blowout win. Jaylen Brown is the only player listed on their injury report.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups

Hornets

G - KJ Simpson | G - Seth Curry | F - DaQuan Jeffries | F - Tidjane Saluan | C - Mark Williams

Celtics

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Derrick White | F - Sam Hauser | F - Jayson Tatum | C - Kristaps Porzingis

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 25.5 points via Caesars Sportsbook. He's favored to go OVER (-125) since the Celtics are playing against one of the worst teams in the NBA. However, it might be safer to bet on UNDER (-109) because the game might be over early, and he'll be sitting down early before hitting the mark.

Mark Williams is favored to go OVER (-125) 14.5 points via Caesars Sportsbook. He's the only available regular starter for the Hornets and has scored 15 points or more in four of his last five games.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Prediction

The Celtics are the overwhelming favorites to win the game against the Hornets. If Boston decides to sit their starters, they should remain the favorites. The prediction is an easy win for the Celtics, with the total going OVER 214.5 points.

