Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics are back at it again on Sunday for the final day of the regular season. The two teams have already faced each other three times this season, with the Celtics emerging as winners in all three games. They will look to sweep the hapless Hornets for the second time in three seasons.

Boston dominated their latest meeting on April 11 at the TD Garden, earning a 130-94 win. It was a stroll in the park for Jayson Tatum, who had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes. The game has no bearing since the Celtics are locked in the No. 2 spot and the Hornets are getting ready for the lottery.

The game won't be nationally televised, but fans can still watch it on local channels, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast in Charlotte and NBC Sports Boston. The game is also available via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Hornets (+520) vs. Celtics (-720)

Spread: Hornets +12 (-108) vs. Celtics -12 (-112)

Total (O/U): Hornets o211.5 (-114) vs. Celtics u211.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Preview

The Hornets (19-62) have already earned the third-worst record in the NBA, regardless of this game's result. They will have the highest chance to get the number one pick in next year's draft, along with the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz.

On the other hand, the Celtics (60-21) are heading to the 2025 NBA playoffs to defend their championship. They are going to rest their starters to preserve their health heading into the postseason. They are set to face either the Orlando Magic or the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups

Hornets

G - KJ Simpson | G - Nick Smith Jr. | F - DaQuan Jeffries | F - Josh Okogie | C - Jusuf Nurkic

Celtics

G - Payton Pritchard | G - Sam Hauser | F - Baylor Scheierman | F - Torrey Craig | C - Luke Kornet

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Payton Pritchard has an over/under of 23.5 points via FanDuel. He's favored to go OVER (-125) since the Celtics are resting their starters. He'll be the number one option on offense, so bet on him to hit the mark.

Tidjane Salaun is favored to go UNDER (-125) 11.5 points via FanDuel. He's not expected to start for the Hornets, but he'll get enough playing time in a no-bearing game. Place your money on Salaun to score at least 12 points and go OVER (-106).

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Prediction

The Hornets are still overwhelming underdogs despite the Celtics not having any of their starters. They are also set to play their second-string players, so it will likely be another blowout in Boston. The prediction is a win for the Celtics, with the total going OVER 211.5 points.

