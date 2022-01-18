Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - January 19th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets continue their road trip as they head to Boston to face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 19th.

The Charlotte Hornets will head into this game with some momentum after a 97-87 win against the New York Knicks. With a 24-20 record, the Hornets will aim to continue their rise through the East.

The Boston Celtics will also head into this game on the back of a win. With a 104-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Celtics improved to 23-22 to go above .500. The side will hope to maintain their winning form as they head into their next fixture.

Wednesday's game will be the second installment in the series between the Hornets and Celtics this season. With Boston emerging victorious in the first game, Charlotte will be eager to tie the series at one apiece.

Match Details

Fixture - Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Wednesday, January 19th, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, January 20th, 2022; 6:00 AM IST.)

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets huddle at the MLK Day matchup against the New York Knicks

After securing a victory in their last game, the Charlotte Hornets hope to continue their ascent in the Eastern Conference standings. After suffering major setbacks earlier in the season due to injuries, the Hornets will have the majority of their players available for this matchup with the Celtics.

LaMelo Ball was glaringly absent in their last game against New York. He was available for the game but was subsequently kept out due to a minor illness. Given the mild severity of his condition, it is expected that Ball will suit up and play.

Will Palaszczuk @WilliePStyle LaMelo Ball is available & on the bench for the #Hornets . He had a non-COVID illness pop up this morning. LaMelo Ball is available & on the bench for the #Hornets. He had a non-COVID illness pop up this morning.

Ball's absence saw Terry Rozier move into the point guard spot and Caleb Martin enter the starting rotation. However, the key performer for the Hornets in the game was Miles Bridges, who recorded 38 points on 14-20 shooting from the field to help deliver a win for the Hornets.

Key Player - Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges attempts to finish a layup

The Charlotte Hornets will look to Miles Bridges to be a key player for the side in Wednesday's matchup.

Bridges is coming off a terrific game, putting up solid numbers and scoring exceptionally well. His team will be counting on his contributions once again.

The 23-year-old Bridges has been a reliable presence for the Hornets this campaign. He has made a strong case as a candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Player award, averaging 19.6 points and 7.2 rebounds this season.

Scoring 20 or more points in four of his last five games, Bridges will continue to play a key role in contributing to Charlotte as a scorer alongside Terry Rozier.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - Gordon Hayward | C - Mason Plumlee

Boston Celtics Preview

Robert Williams is expected to miss Wednesday night's matchup

The Boston Celtics have had an impressive run to start 2022. Their latest win against the New Orleans Pelicans saw their record climb above .500 and improve to 23-22.

The Celtics have enjoyed a relatively healthy roster for the most part. Marcus Smart will be out for a few more games and they may also see Robert Williams III out of the rotation for their next match.

While this adds a bit more pressure on the Celtics, they will look to their talented duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to carry most of the load.

Tatum and Brown combined for 50 points in their outing against the Pelicans. Dennis Schroder, who is filling in for Smart as the starting point guard, contributed 23 points.

Although the Boston Celtics shot poorly from beyond the arc, their overall efficiency from the field and solid scoring in the second half helped the team secure the win.

Key Player - Al Horford

Al Horford scores off a dunk against the LA Lakers

The Boston Celtics will look to Al Horford to be a key player in Wednesday's matchup.

With Robert Williams III in the rotation, the big-man duo of Horford and Williams make for a stifling defensive and rebounding force for the Celtics. Horford's veteran savvy and extensive skillset allows him to play effectively from multiple spots on the floor.

Celtics Nation @CelticsNationCP



Al Horford said EXCUSE ME Al Horford said EXCUSE ME 😤https://t.co/jY3gvAjEld

In Williams' absence, Horford will probably see more minutes at the center spot, requiring him to play a much bigger role on the rebounding front. While he isn't the focal point on offense, the veteran big man will have to continue being the team's defensive anchor.

Recording 12 points and seven rebounds in his previous outing against the Pelicans, Horford will have to adjust and adapt to the workload in order to be effective for the side.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroeder | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Grant Williams | C - Al Horford

Hornets vs Celtics Match Predictions

The Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics game should be interesting for basketball fans.

Boston has been on a roll with their roster at relatively full strength and they play so much better at home. However, the potential absence of Robert Williams III on the inside may affect the team's defensive rotations.

This should give Charlotte a small advantage. With LaMelo Ball available and expected to play, the Hornets will be slightly favored to win this matchup against the Celtics.

Where to watch Hornets vs Celtics game?

The Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Boston. The game will be available for streaming on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 98.5 The Sports Hub as well.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra