Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will face a stern test when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Sunday in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season matchup.

The Hornets are unbeaten so far this season, having won both their opening games. They defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-112 in their previous outing. Miles Bridges (30 points) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (25 points) shone for James Borrego's side in that contest.

Meanwhile, after a dismal loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on opening night, the Nets bounced back to win their last game 114-109 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Kevin Durant notched up a triple-double, tallying 29 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists to help his side get over the line. Steven Nash's side are now 1-1 for the season.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Terry Rozier is the only player listed on the Charlotte Hornets' injury report. He is questionable because of a right ankle sprain. His inclusion in the lineup will be a game-time decision.

Player Name Status Reason Terry Rozier Questionable Ankle sprain

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is the only player unavailable for the Brooklyn Nets. He isn't allowed to be with the team till he gets vaccinated for COVID-19.

Player Name Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to play

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are likely to deploy the same lineup they did in their previous game.

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier could start as the guards, with Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee to complete the rest of the lineup. Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ish Smith and PJ Washington will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets aren't expected to make any changes to their lineup either.

James Harden and Joe Harris are likely to retain their places as guards, while Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and Nicolas Claxton could complete the rest of the starting lineup. LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills and Jevon Carter will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball; Shooting Guard: Terry Rozier; Small Forward: Gordan Hayward; Power Forward: Miles Bridges; Center: Mason Plumlee.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard: James Harden; Shooting Guard: Joe Harris; Small Forward: Kevin Durant; Power Forward: Blake Griffin; Center: Nicolas Claxton.

