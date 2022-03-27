×
Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets shoots over Jalen McDaniels of the Charlotte Hornets
Modified Mar 27, 2022 10:02 PM IST
Preview

The Brooklyn Nets host the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on Sunday. The two are facing off for the third and final time this season after splitting their first two games.

The Hornets, who have won six of their last seven games, are one game behind the 8th-seeded Nets at 9th in the East. If they manage to win this game, they will potentially get out of playing the Nine-Ten game in the play-in and only play once in the tournament.

Kyrie Irving dropped a 50-piece the last time these two teams met and that sparked a winning run by the Nets. They have since won seven of their last nine games.

However, they need to desperately win this matchup to avoid sliding out of the 8th spot or else they will lose their one game cushion in the play-In tournament. They still have the 2nd-easiest schedule remaining so they need to win the next few games and maintain or improve their standing.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

P.J. Washington of the Charlotte Hornets
Gordon Hayward is out with an ankle sprain and the rest of the players on the injury report are the ones sent to the NBA G-League. These include Kai Jones, James Bouknight, Arnoldas Kulboka and Scottie Lewis.

Player Name:Status:Reason:
Gordon HaywardOutLeft Ankle Sprain
James BouknightOutG-League - On Assignment
Kai JonesOutG-League - On Assignment
Scottie LewisOutG-League - Two-way
Arnoldnas KulbokaOutG-League - Two-way

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Ben Simmons of the Nets and James Johnson talk with referee Michael Smith
LaMarcus Aldridge, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons remain out for this clash. Simmons' back injury is improving and he might return in time for the playoffs. Harris underwent ankle surgery and Aldridge is dealing with hip impingement.

.@grady with some news on Ben Simmons from earlier tonight. https://t.co/ghFnyRyQBM

Seth Curry and Goran Dragic were both probable to play last game but ended up lacing up. Meanwhile, Day'Ron Sharpe and David Duke Jr. are both sent to the NBA G-League.

Player Name:Status:Reason:
LaMarcus AldridgeOutLeft Hip Impingement
David Duke Jr.OutG-League - Two-way
Day'Ron SharpeOutG-League - On Assignment
Joe HarrisOut
Left Ankle Injury - Surgery Recovery
Kevin DurantOutLeft Knee MCL Sprain
Ben SimmonsOutBack Soreness

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads - March 27th, 2022

TeamRecordMoney LineTotal Points (Over and Under)Points Spread
Charlotte Hornets38-36+200O 238.5+5.5
Brooklyn Nets39-35-245U 238.5-5.5

The Nets are the stronger team and Kyrie Irving is now eligible to play home games so they are favored to win the game. Moreover, the game is at their home in Brooklyn which tilts the odds in their favor.

Odds sources from FanDuel SB

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Charlotte Hornets Betting Tips

  1. The Hornets are 18-18 on the road this season.
  2. LaMelo Ball is averaging 7.3 assists per game this season.
  3. The Hornets are 5th in the league in three-pointers made.

Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

  1. The Nets are 16-19 at home this season.
  2. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.5 points per game this season.
  3. Kyrie Irving can now play home games.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets will deploy their usual lineup for this game. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will run the backcourt while Miles Bridges plays the small forward spot. PJ Washington will play the power forward position and Mason Plumlee will retain his center role. Kelly Oubre Jr. is their sixth man off the bench.

Quick trip to the Big Apple 🍎#AllFly https://t.co/Dq60YpUXlr

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets will deploy their most recent lineup with Irving. Irving will play the point guard role while Seth Curry joins him in the backcourt. Kevin Durant will be the power forward while Bruce Brown starts as the small forward. Nicolas Claxton will start as the center as usual.

  1. The Nets have scored over 110 points in each of their last 10 games.
  2. The Hornets are in 8th in the league in offensive rating.
  3. Kevin Durant is shooting 37% from three-point range since returning from injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - PJ Washington | C - Mason Plumlee.

Brooklyn Nets

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Seth Curry | F - Bruce Brown | F - Kevin Durant | C - Nicolas Claxton.

