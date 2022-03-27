Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - March 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Charlotte Hornets at the Barclays Center in a matchup between two teams that are neck and neck in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Charlotte Hornets have gone under the radar with their impressive performances this season thanks to the exploits of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. They sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 38-36 record and are just four games behind sixth-seeded Toronto Raptors. This could prove to be an interesting matchup as there will be plenty of talented players on display as both teams battle to secure a smooth postseason run.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets, after early-season success, have fallen from the summit of the Eastern Conference standings with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the franchise as Kevin Durant has only recently returned from a knee injury and Kyrie Irving is only now being cleared to be available for home games while Ben Simmons is yet to make his debut for the Nets. However, things seem to fall in place just in time for the postseason.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 27th; 7:30 PM ET (Monday, March 28th; 5 AM).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming into this game in great form as they have won seven of their last ten games while trying to establish a strong foothold in the Eastern Conference standings. The onus has been on players like LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier to lead the team into the postseason and make an impression.

If the Hornets can get their defense in order, then there's no reason why they can't make the postseason this year and make some serious noise in the East by taking a contender to seven games in a series.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball; G - Terry Rozier; F - Miles Bridges; F - P.J. Washington; C - Mason Plumlee

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is available for home games from now on

The Brooklyn Nets have faced enormous criticism this season due to Kyrie Irving's stance against the COVID-19 vaccine. That isn't healthy for a team with championship aspirations, as Irving could not play the Nets' home games. However, that saga seems to be behind them as Irving is cleared to play home games from now on.

Their performances also took a dive a couple months ago due to Durant's injury-induced absence. From being at the summit of the Eastern Conference standings, the Nets are now the eighth seed in the east with a 39-35 record. Their roster has been plagued with injuries and COVID-19 to key players throughout the season.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving| G - Seth Curry | F - Bruce Brown | F - Kevin Durant | C - Andre Drummond.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds and Spreads - March 27th, 2022

Teams Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Spread Charlotte Hornets 38-36 +230 Over 238 +7 Brooklyn Nets 39-35 - 290 Under 238 -7

The Nets are deemed favorites for this game because of Kevin Durant's exploits this season along with the availability of Kyrie Irving for home games. With championship aspirations, the team is yet to click together, but their performance against the Philadelphia 76ers was an indication of how good they can be.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Charlotte Hornets Betting Tips

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.8 PPG this season. Miles Bridges is averaging 20 PPG this season. The Hornets have won 7 of their last 10 games.

Click here to place a bet on this game doing into overtime.

Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Kevin Durant is averaging 29.5 PPG this season for the Nets. Seth Curry is averaging 15.1 PPG this season. Kyrie Irving is available for this game.

Click here to place a bet on Kevin Durant scoring more than 31 points in this game against the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Game Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets have too much firepower coming into this game to not come away with a win, especially after the news of Kyrie Irving being available for home games from now.

Nets and the Hornets have won 7 of their last 10 games. Kyrie is averaging 28.5 PPG this season. The Hornets won 18 games on the road this season.

Click here to place a bet on the game between the Hornets and the Nets.

Where to watch the Hornets vs Nets game?

You can catch the action between the Hornets and the Nets via the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on NBA TV. You can also watch the game on local TV - Yes, and BSSE-CHA.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Brooklyn Nets Charlotte Hornets 0 votes so far