Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 10, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Monday. The two Eastern Conference teams have struggled across the season and are toward the bottom of the standings. Charlotte is 14th with a 13-37 record, while Brooklyn is 12th with a 18-34 record.

The two teams have played each other 127 times in the regular season, with the Nets holding a 69-58 lead. This will be their third game this season, with Brooklyn winning the two previous games. They last met on Jan. 29, when the Nets won 104-83 behind Keon Johnson’s 18 points. Miles Bridges had 23 points for Charlotte.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets game details and odds

The Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 10, at Barclays Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on YES and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Hornets (+150) vs. Nets (-180)

Spread: Hornets (+4) vs. Nets (-4)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o212.5) vs. Nets -110 (u212.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Hornets will play the second leg of a back-to-back after suffering a 112-102 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Miles Bridges led the team with 30 points and nine rebounds, while Seth Curry had 26 points.

Charlotte has won just two of its past 10 games and seem destined to miss the playoffs. It is also just 4-21 on the road, which doesn’t bode well for Monday’s game.

The Nets are 4-6 over the past 10 games and 7-17 at home across the season. They most recently played the Miami Heat on Friday and won 102-86 behind Cameron Johnson’s 18 points. Nic Claxton had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, while D’Angelo Russell had 17 points.

Brooklyn was one of the most active teams before the trade deadline and ever after it ended. It recently agreed to a contract buyout with Ben Simmons.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets betting props

Miles Bridges’ points total is set at 24.5. While the oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over, we expect the opposite. He has scored at least 24 points in four of the past five games. He should have a good game on Monday as well.

Cameron Johnson’s points total is set at 18.5, which is under his season average of 19.3 points. He has, however, not passed the 18.5-point mark in four straight games. Bet on the under.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Nets to get a win at home. This seems like a tough game to predict as both teams have struggled so far this season. Just going by Charlotte having tired legs, we predict the Nets to cover the spread for a win. This should be a low-scoring game with the team total staying under 212.5 points.

