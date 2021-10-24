Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - October 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will continue their road trip in the 2021-22 NBA when they visit the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

The Hornets have won both their games so far, doing so against the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets, meanwhile, lost on opening night to the reigning champions, Milwaukee Bucks, but won their second game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Fixture - Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Sunday, October 24th, 2021; 4:00 PM ET (Monday, October 25th, 1:30 AM IST).

Venue - Barclays Center, New York City, NY.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Miles Bridges (left) and PJ Washington of the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021 NBA preseason

The Charlotte Hornets are looking like a promising young team in the Eastern Conference. They almost ended their playoff drought last season. The Hornets were the fourth seed at one point in the season, but injuries to LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward led to a drop in their standings.

However, this season they might make the postseason, given their roster. James Bouknight looks like a good addition, although he hasn't played more than a minute of regular-season basketball.

Miles Bridges scored 30 points against the Cavaliers on 13-24 shooting, along with seven rebounds and three steals. Gordon Hayward contributed 18 points and nine assists in that game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. gave the Charlotte Hornets 25 points in 27 minutes off the bench. The Hornets won by a single point against the Pacers in their season-opener, where six of the nine players who took the floor scored in double-digits. Ball and Hayward combined for 58 points in their win.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets against the Indiana Pacers

LaMelo Ball has a chance to earn his first All-Star selection this season. His performances in his rookie season were extraordinary, and now NBA fans from around the world are following the 20-year-old.

He dropped 31 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals on 11-23 shooting in the Charlotte Hornets' season-opener against the Pacers. He then followed that up with 17 points, six assists, three rebounds and five steals in the next game.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - Gordon Hayward | C - Mason Plumlee.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Kevin Durant and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets on the bench during the 2021 NBA preseason

The Brooklyn Nets were engulfed in offseason drama due to Kyrie Irving's vaccination saga. They issued a statement that Irving cannot play or practice with the team in any game, and they have moved on without him. The Nets believe they are a formidable title-contender even with their superstar duo of James Harden and Kevin Durant. The Nets lost on opening night against the Milwaukee Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. dominated, though.

However, they pulled off an impressive comeback against the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game. The Sixers started the game up 20-6, and led for practically the entire night. In the last five minutes, though, the Brooklyn Nets went on a 16-1 run to win the match.

James Harden has bagged 20 points and eight assists in both games so far. Patty Mills has been electrifying off the bench. He scored 21 points on an absurd 7-7 shooting from beyond the arc in the opener and then 11 points on 4-5 shooting in the second game.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021 NBA preseason

Kevin Durant is an early favorite for the MVP award this season, and has led the Brooklyn Nets in scoring for the past two games. He dropped 32 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks against the Bucks on 13-25 shooting from the field. Durant then posted a spectacular 29-point triple-double in the Brooklyn Nets' win against the 76ers with 15 rebounds and 12 assists.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Joe Harris | F - Kevin Durant | F - Blake Griffin | C - Nicolas Claxton.

Hornets vs Nets Match Prediction

Even though the Charlotte Hornets are 2-0 to begin the season, facing the Brooklyn Nets' star-studded team might be too rich for their blood. The Hornets simply don't have any player capable of guarding Kevin Durant all night. Moreover, the game is at the Barclays Center which further improves the Nets' chances of winning on the night.

Where to watch the Hornets vs Nets game?

The matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets will be broadcast locally on YES Network and Bally Sports Southeast - Charlotte (SE - CHA). The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at WFAN-FM and WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM to listen to this match's live commentary.

