Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will continue their four-game road trip on Monday when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. The Hornets had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Houston Rockets, while the Bulls lost their showdown with the Miami Heat on Sunday.

The Hornets are 8-2 in their last ten games, heading into their matchup with the Chicago Bulls. They are coming off a wild 146-143 overtime loss to the lowly Rockets on Saturday. LaMelo Ball missed a game-tying three-point shot at the buzzer.

Meanwhile, the Bulls were defeated by the Heat 107-104 in a hotly contested game. They came up short in the final minute of the game, allowing the Heat to easily score in the paint. The Bulls are now ahead by only half a game over the Hornets in the Eastern Conference standings.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Mason Plumlee of the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have five players on their injury report for their game against the Chicago Bulls. All five players are listed as out, but only of them is due to injury. Mason Plumlee is suffering from a strained right calf, and will miss his third straight game.

Meanwhile, Arnoldas Kulboka, Scottie Lewis, JT Thor and Vernon Carey Jr. are all on assignment in the NBA G League. Kulboka and Lewis are signed to two-way contracts, while Thor and Carey Jr. are in the G League for playing time.

Player Status Reason Vernon Carey Jr. Out G League Assignment Arnoldas Kulboka Out G League Assignment Scottie Lewis Out G League Assignment Mason Plumlee Out Right Calf Strain JT Thor Out G League Assignment

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Javonte Green of the Chicago Bulls

Like the Charlotte Hornets, the Chicago Bulls have five players on their injury list for Saturday's game. The Bulls have four players listed as out, and one player is listed as probable. Javonte Green is listed as probable with a left wrist sprain, but there's no indication he's going to miss the game.

Meanwhile, Patrick Williams is out for the season after suffering a torn ligament in his left wrist. Tyler Cook, Devon Dotson and Marko Simonovic are all on assignment in the NBA G League. Cook and Dotson are signed to two-way contracts, while Simonovic is there to gain some playing time.

Player Status Reason Tyler Cook Out G League Assignment Devon Dotson Out G League Assignment Javonte Green Probable Left Wrist Sprain Marko Simonovic Out G League Assignment Patrick Williams Out Left Wrist Ligament Tear

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets could use a small-ball lineup in the absence of Mason Plumlee for their matchup against the Chicago Bulls. PJ Washington should start his third straight game at center, while Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges complete the frontcourt.

LaMelo Ball should be the starting point guard alongside shooting guard Terry Rozier. Off the bench, the Hornets have Kelly Oubre as the sixth man. Jalen McDaniels, Cody Martin and Nick Richards could play key minutes off the bench.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are not expected to change their starting lineup for their game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lonzo Ball should go toe-to-toe with his younger brother at point guard, with Zach LaVine at shooting guard.

DeMar DeRozan will likely be the starting small forward, while Devonte Green starts at power forward. Nikola Vucevic should be back at center for his fourth straight game since being cleared from the league's health and safety protocols. The Bulls' bench rotation includes Alex Caruso, Coby White, Derrick Jones Jr. and Ayo Dosunmu.

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls: Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Gordon Hayward | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - PJ Washington.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward - Javonte Green | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

