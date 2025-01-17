The Chicago Bulls host the Charlotte Hornets at United Center on Friday as both teams meet for the third time this season. In their previous two games, the Bulls triumphed both at home and away. They will have one game remaining, which will be played on April 5.

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls game details and odds

The game between the Hornets and Bulls is scheduled for tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET. The battle of the Eastern Conference teams will be televised on FanDuel Sports Network and the Chicago Sports Network.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans can also live stream the matchup on the FUBO TV App or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Hornets (+150) vs Bulls (-175)

Spread: Hornets (+4.5) vs Bulls (-4.5)

Total (o/u): -105 (o235.5)/ -115 (u235.5)

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls: Preview

The Charlotte Hornets enter the game having played five times in January. Their record for the month currently stands at two wins and three losses. Both wins came in their last three games, with their latest win coming against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

With a 9-28 record, the Hornets are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference and have been struggling for consistency this season. They have not won back-to-back games since November and will look to achieve that against Chicago.

On the other hand, the Windy City team has played eight games so far in January with three wins and five losses. They enter Friday's contest on the back of three consecutive losses to the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks. The game against the Hornets will be the last of their five home-game stretch, after which they will travel West to face the likes of the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

With an 18-23 record, the Bulls are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference and hope to earn an automatic qualification spot. Their season so far has been mediocre at best as they have not been able to string enough wins consistently to challenge for the top spots in the East.

In terms of injuries, the Charlotte Hornets do not have anyone on the list. However, Josh Okogie will be out as he is touted for a potential trade to the Suns. The Chicago Bulls though have been very unlucky with injuries. They are currently missing out on seven players due to injuries, including starters like Josh Giddey and Coby White, who are struggling with a hip and neck injury, respectively.

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips

With Coby White missing out due to an injury, the Bulls will rely on Zach Lavine for a lot of their offensive output. While LaVine will be a favorite to reach a certain points margin bettors can expect a better return from Vucevic.

The big man has been the Bulls' most dominant personnel in the paint with the center averaging 20.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. In his last two games, Vucevic has recorded 16 and 15 rebounds, respectively, and should be a favorite to hit the 10+ rebounds mark on Friday.

On the other hand, LaMelo Ball will be a person to keep an eye on for the Hornets. The young star has been phenomenal this season as his performances have made him a front-runner for an All-Star appearance.

Averaging the fourth most points in the league (29.4 ppg), Ball has managed to score 20+ points in each of his last five games. This should make him a favorite to achieve the tally again as the young gun will hope to make an appearance during the All-Star weekend next month.

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction

Although the Charlotte Hornets enter the game with a recent win, the Chicago Bulls will be optimistic about their chances as they aim to get back on track with a victory. Despite their home advantage not having made a significant impact lately, the Bulls have been a strong team.

If they can effectively replace White and Giddey, they should have a good chance of securing a win. However, a fully fit Charlotte team could pose a significant challenge, as Mark Williams, LaMelo Ball, and Brandon Miller seem to be performing exceptionally well right now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback