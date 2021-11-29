Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - November 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will be looking to bounce back after a horrible loss to the Houston Rockets when they visit the Chicago Bulls in their next game. Charlotte got a dose of reality after taking Houston lightly, resulting in an overtime loss to the worst team in the NBA.

Despite the entire starting lineup in double-digits, the Charlotte Hornets still lost a very winnable game. They were clearly outworked and outhustled by the Houston Rockets, who were without Jalen Green at the time. Charlotte will have to be more aggressive when they take the floor against the Chicago Bulls.

Billy Donovan’s team is only 1-3 in their last four games, including a loss also to the Houston Rockets. The Chicago Bulls will need to be more consistent on both ends of the floor to get back to their winning ways.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine continue to be the main offensive force for the Chicago Bulls in their quest to end a long playoff drought. However, they need to find a way to get Nikola Vucevic going to shake up their wobbly performance of late.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, November 29th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 30th; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to get past the unexpected loss to the Houston Rockets in their game against the Chicago Bulls. [Orlando Pinstriped Post]

The Charlotte Hornets were one of the hottest teams in the NBA before crashing to earth against the Houston Rockets. They were 8-1 in their last 9 games with a win over the mighty Golden State Warriors. Credit should be given to Houston for playing very well, but James Borrego’s team was just sorely lacking in aggression and sense of urgency.

Terry Rozier led the team with 31 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists. LaMelo Ball also had another triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. Despite the gaudy numbers, they just did not resemble the form that allowed them to string together an impressive record in the last 9 games. They will have to double their hustle and effort against the Chicago Bulls.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball had 13 of the Charlotte Hornets’ 31 assists, which is almost 42% of the team’s total output. And despite playing 40 minutes, he only committed two turnovers to spur the comeback bid against the Houston Rockets.

There’s no question that the reigning Rookie of the Year is the engine that drives the Charlotte Hornets’ offense. He makes the team more unpredictable and impressively deadly, especially if Charlotte can run up and down the court.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



◻️ 398 PTS

◻️ 156 REB

◻️ 150 AST

◻️ 39 STL

◻️ 8 BLK



The only other player to post such minimums in the first 20 games of a season?



Magic Johnson in 1980-81.



@MELOD1P | @hornets LaMelo Ball through 20 games:◻️ 398 PTS◻️ 156 REB◻️ 150 AST◻️ 39 STL◻️ 8 BLKThe only other player to post such minimums in the first 20 games of a season?Magic Johnson in 1980-81. LaMelo Ball through 20 games:◻️ 398 PTS◻️ 156 REB◻️ 150 AST◻️ 39 STL◻️ 8 BLKThe only other player to post such minimums in the first 20 games of a season?Magic Johnson in 1980-81.@MELOD1P | @hornets https://t.co/K5ExuHxdsE

Against older brother and defensive whiz, Lonzo Ball, LaMelo will be counted on to orchestrate the plays and make sure they attack as usual.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - P.J. Washington

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls will need to involve Nikola Vucevic more to be an elite team. [Photo: Blog a Bull}

The Chicago Bulls are getting much-deserved time off before the game against the Charlotte Hornets. They pushed the Miami Heat to the brink after playing for the third time in four days and the second night of a back-to-back. Billy Donovan will be counting on the Bulls’ uptick in energy and effort to keep pace with the electrifying Charlotte Hornets.

From 21.5 PPG last season, Vucevic’s scoring average is now down to 13.4 PPG, which is the lowest since his rookie season. He looked like his old self after being traded to Chicago from Orlando but has not settled well this year. The bout with COVID-19 could affect his performance in the next few games.

The Chicago Bulls’ starting unit is a different beast if the four-time All-Star is playing to his potential. Billy Donovan will clearly try to make sure he gets his star center to regain his deadly form.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

The former All-Star is relishing the chance this season to prove his doubters wrong. After signing with the Chicago Bulls, many were questioning his fit, lack of desire to play defense and being accused of being washed up. He has responded by leading the Bulls in scoring and playing MVP-type basketball.

The four-time All-Star is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. His scoring average is the highest in three years and the last time he made the All-Star team. More than the numbers, the 32-year old scorer has proven to be crucial when games are close for the Chicago Bulls.

Only Trae Young, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant currently have more points than DeMar DeRozan in the fourth quarter of this season. He is clearly worth every penny the Chicago Bulls signed him up for.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - Javonte Green | F - DeMar DeRozan | C - Nikola Vucevic

Hornets vs Bulls Match Prediction

If both teams play according to what they are capable of, the game could go down the wire, possibly decided in the last minutes of the game. The Charlotte Hornets will be raring to prove their loss against the Houston Rockets was only a blip.

The Chicago Bulls’ top-five defense, playing on their home floor with decent rest, could give them an edge over the Charlotte Hornets.

Where to watch the Hornets vs Bulls game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the battle will air as it happens via NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Charlotte.

Edited by Parimal