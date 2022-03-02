Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday. This will be the final regular-season match-up between the two Eastern Conference teams, with the Cavaliers leading the series by two wins to one.

The Charlotte Hornets started their two-game road trip with a 130-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on February 28. Miles Bridges struggled to find the bottom of the net for the Hornets and recorded just 14 points. Meanwhile the Bucks’ starters combined for 97 points, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the pack with 26 points.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers were defeated 127-122 by the Minnesota Timberwolves in their previous fixture on February 28. It was their 25th loss of the season. Jarrett Allen made a solid contribution of 21 points, shooting 90% from the field on the night.

The Charlotte Hornets (30-33) are ninth in the East and are on a two-game losing streak. For a realistic shot at the playoffs, LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Bridges will have to be consistently good as the Hawks and Wizards are not too far away.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-25) are fifth in the East, with a top-four finish not exactly out of reach. They will look to find the winning formula within their rotation as the regular season nears its end.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Jalen McDaniels and Nick Richards are listed as doubtful for Wednesday's fixture. They are dealing with a sore right foot and a left ankle sprain, respectively.

Gordon Hayward will be unavailable as he is nursing a lift ankle sprain, while James Bouknight will miss the match due to neck soreness.

Player Name Status Reason Jalen McDaniels Doubtful Left ankle sprain Nick Richards Doubtful Right foot soreness Gordon Hayward Out Left ankle sprain James Bouknight Out Neck soreness

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Darius Garland’s status for Wednesday's fixture is questionable as he is suffering from lower back soreness.

Caris LeVert is expected to miss a few more games as he is nursing a sprain in his right foot. Rajon Rondo’s status is similar after he injured his right toe in late February.

Collin Sexton is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Player Name Status Reason Darius Garland Questionable Lower back soreness Caris LeVert Out Right foot sprain Rajon Rondo Out Right great toe sprain Collin Sexton Out Left knee meniscal tear

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will assume the Charlottle Hornets’ backcourt duties, with Miles Bridges starting as a small forward. P.J. Washington is likely to be the starting power forward, with Mason Plumlee filling the center position.

Kelly Oubre and Montrezl Harrell are expected to contribute on both ends of the floor coming off the bench. Isaiah Thomas might be available after signing a 10-day contract with the franchise. JT Thor, Cody Martin, and Kai Jones are also likely to see a few minutes in the rotation.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Brandon Goodwin will likely be the Cleveland Cavaliers’ floor general. He will receive support from Isaac Okoro at shooting guard. Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley will fill forward positions, with big-man Jarrett Allen manning the paint to round up the starting five.

Cedi Osman and Kevin Love are likely to play leading roles off the bench. Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens, and Tim Frazier are also available for J. B. Bickerstaff's rotation.

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard – LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard – Terry Rozier | Small Foward – Miles Bridges | Power Forward – P.J. Washington | Center – Mason Plumlee

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard – Brandon Goodwin | Shooting Guard – Isaac Okoro | Small Foward – Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward – Evan Mobley | Center – Jarrett Allen

