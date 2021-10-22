Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

After contrasting results in their regular-season openers, the Charlotte Hornets and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday.

The Charlotte Hornets, who were fresh off a huge comeback win over the Indiana Pacers, are looking to extend their winning ways. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to bounce back after the beating they took at the hands of Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

After getting eliminated in the play-in tournament last season, LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets will rely on their ultra-athletic roster to go deeper this time around. For JB Bickerstaff, the immediate concern would be to develop his young and potentially explosive core as much as possible.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Terry Rozier, who missed the season opener, could still be ruled out by the Charlotte Hornets due to a left ankle sprain. He is listed as questionable.

Rozier’s production and tenacity were sorely missed in that game against the Indiana Pacers. He’ll be a valuable contributor for the Charlotte Hornets if James Borrego gives him his season debut.

Player: Status: Reason: Rozier, Terry Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Darius Garland, one of the few bright spots for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, is listed as questionable because of a left ankle sprain. He managed to shake off that sprained ankle to finish with a double-double of 13 points and 12 assists for the team in their last game.

It remains unclear if Bickerstaff will let Garland play. The NBA will miss a Garland-LaMelo Ball matchup if the former is sidelined.

Dean Wade has been listed as probable with a right ankle sprain, while Dylan Windler continues to recover from a right hip strain.

Player: Status: Reason: Garland, Darius Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Wade, Dean Probable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain Windler, Dylan Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Strain

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will count on a young core to end a long playoff drought

LaMelo Ball’s flair and reading of the game will be on full display as the starting point guard. Flanking him on the perimeter will be Kelly Oubre Jr., who will likely get the nod at the shooting guard spot.

NBA TV @NBATV LaMelo Ball (31 PTS & 7 3PM) showed out in the @hornets season opener 🔥 LaMelo Ball (31 PTS & 7 3PM) showed out in the @hornets season opener 🔥 https://t.co/LYz8sZ7vcL

A healthy Gordon Hayward keeps his small forward spot almost every time he is available to play.

James Borrego often brings out a small-ball lineup, and this game could be one of them. Miles Bridges will man the power forward position, while new acquisition Mason Plumlee will patrol the interior for the Charlotte Hornets.

Cleveland Cavaliers

If the Cleveland Cavaliers decide to play it safe and leave out Darius Garland, journeyman Ricky Rubio could start in his place. The Spain international had a very solid opener, finishing with 12 points, 10 assists and 4 rebounds in only 25 minutes of relief job.

Playing alongside Rubio in the shooting guard position will be the explosive Collin Sexton. A Sexton-Rozier matchup would be fun if the latter gets to play.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs Making history on his first day.Per Elias, @evanmobley is just the second player in NBA history with 17PTS, 9REB, 6AST, 1STL and 1BLK in a league debut. #LetEmKnow Making history on his first day.Per Elias, @evanmobley is just the second player in NBA history with 17PTS, 9REB, 6AST, 1STL and 1BLK in a league debut.#LetEmKnow https://t.co/KTxeZVjZUu

Isaac Okoro could start as the small forward to give more balance to the lineup. He could take Lauri Markkanen’s place.

The imposing frontline will feature rookie Evan Mobley, who has shown flashes of great potential, and superb rim protector Jarrett Allen.

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Kelly Oubre Jr. | Small Forward - Gordon Hayward | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - Mason Plumlee

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio | Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton | Small Forward - Isaac Okoro | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh