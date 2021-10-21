Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - October 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday evening.

James Borrego's team will try to build on their incredible come-from-behind win against the Indiana Pacers. Meanwhile, JB Bickerstaff's men are still getting over their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Charlotte Hornets will once more rely on the spectacular performance of LaMelo Ball and the steady presence of Gordon Hayward to extend their winning streak. Borrego can also count on new acquisitions Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ish Smith to keep their winning momentum going.

J.B. Bickerstaff, who was once the coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, knows that the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to go through some growing pains. It was evident in their last game, as they were competitive but never really threatened to pull the rug from under Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Date and Time: Friday, October 22nd, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, October 23rd, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to get their campaign going after finishing strong last season. With a year under their belt and further development in their young core, the Buzz City team are rightfully looking to end their long playoff dry spell.

Superstar material and reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball is not missing a beat. He is growing in his influence and character as the bona fide leader of this team.

In the win against the Indiana Pacers, Ball showed his magic in crucial moments and literally willed the Charlotte Hornets to a pulsating win.

The Hornets, though, will need to quickly assimilate the new additions. While Kelly Oubre Jr., Ish Smith and Mason Plumlee were solid in the season openers, they were also part of the reason why the team had to dig in to get the win.

It's going to be another long grind for the Charlotte Hornets as they climb their way back to playoff respectability.

Key Player – LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets is going to be a problem for opposing teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday

If there were any doubts last season about whose team the Charlotte Hornets were, it was clearly answered in the first game of the season. LaMelo Ball is the undisputed leader and engine of this team. The Hornets will only go as far as the electric point guard can take them.

In the win against the Indiana Pacers, Ball compiled 31 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in only 29 minutes of play. The Charlotte Hornets will live and die by Ball's production and leadership. He is the present and future of this team.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G – LaMelo Ball | G – Kelly Oubre Jr. | F – Gordon Hayward | F – Miles Bridges | C – Mason Plumlee

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers know how long this season is going to be. The front and center of this campaign will be the development of their impressive young core that starts with Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

Garland is poised to take another big leap this year, starting with a double-double of 13 points and 12 assists against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Also evident in the Cleveland Cavaliers' season opener was the shuffling of Bickerstaff's roster. The three-big frontline of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and new acquisition Lauri Markkanen had mixed results. It wasn't exactly a disaster on defense, but they clearly struggled with the speed of the Grizzlies' small-ball lineup.

Although Evan Mobley is the nominal center, he seems to operate more on the perimeter to maximize Jarrett Allen's rim protection. As a roving big, he showed plenty of promise with his silky smooth jumpers and fluid inside forays.

It'll be a big win this season if the Cleveland Cavaliers can tap just a little bit into Mobley's potential.

Key Player – Darius Garland

Darius Garland's development will be even more crucial for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season

Despite an uneven preseason and questions about his ability to handle the reins of this young Cleveland Cavaliers team, Darius Garland showed just how good he can be as he continues to grow as a player.

Against an emerging superstar in Ja Morant, Garland stood his ground and made the Wine and Gold outfit better with his reading of the game and passing. Although he shot poorly from the field, he was still effective in directing his team's plays.

For the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers' youthful roster to develop, the best version of Darius Garland is badly needed. His partnership with Collin Sexton will define the team this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G – Darius Garland | G – Collin Sexton | F – Isaac Okoro | F – Evan Mobley | C – Jarrett Allen

Hornets vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets are still buzzing after that gutsy backs-against-the-wall win against the Indiana Pacers. They will be full of confidence heading into the matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Being the home team that will open the 2021-22 NBA season on their floor, the Cavaliers will be motivated to show their fan base the strides they have accomplished this year. The young guns are expected to play better in more familiar and comfortable surroundings.

However, the Hornets feel like they are a more developed team. They are a franchise that is on a mission to go further than last year's play-in inclusion.

James Borrego's team is likely to scratch another figure under the win column.

Where to watch Hornets vs Cavaliers game

Bally Sports Charlotte and Bally Sports Ohio will air the Charlotte Hornets-Cleveland Cavaliers game live locally. The NBA League Pass will also stream the game as it happens.

Live commentaries on the radio can be heard through WTAM/WMMS/WNZN, WFNZ

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh