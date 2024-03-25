Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of the 11 NBA games scheduled for Monday. This will be the first of three matchups between the two teams this season. The Hornets most recently defeated the Cavaliers 106-95 on April 9, 2023.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 25.

The Cavaliers hold a 74-49 all-time advantage against the Hornets. Charlotte won the most recent game between the two teams behind Bryce McGowens’ 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Sam Merrill had 17 points, four rebounds, one assist and three steals off of the bench for Cleveland.

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for Monday, March 25, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports SE-CHA. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hornets (+522) vs. Cavaliers (-735)

Spread: Hornets (+12) vs. Cavaliers (-12)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o205) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u205)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Hornets (17-53) are 13th in the East and are out of playoff contention. They have lost four in a row and have won just twice in the past 10 games. Charlotte most recently suffered a blowout 132-91 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Miles Bridges had 27 points and five rebounds for the Hornets.

The Cavaliers (43-28) are on a three-game losing streak but continue to maintain the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. However, the New York Knicks are just 0.5 games behind. Cleveland lost 121-84 to the Miami Heat on Sunday. Evan Mobley had 15 points for the Cavaliers. Cleveland needs to get back to winning ways to secure its spot in the top three in the East.

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups, subs and rotations

As per Charlotte’s injury report, LaMelo Ball (right ankle), Seth Curry (right ankle), Cody Martin (left ankle), Bryce McGowens (right knee) and Mark Williams (low back) are out on Monday. JT Thor is probable with a left shoulder injury. Expect Hornets coach Steve Clifford to start:

PG: Vasilije Milic SG: Tre Mann SF: Brandon Miller PF: Miles Bridges C: Nick Richards

The Hornets’ key players off the bench could be Davis Bertans and Grant Williams.

The Cavaliers will be without Donovan Mitchell (nasal fracture), Max Strus (knee), Dean Wade (knee) and Ty Jerome (ankle). Cleveland coach J. B. Bickerstaff should start:

PG: Darius Garland SG: Chris LeVert SF: Isaac Okoro PF: Evan Mobley C: Jarrett Allen

Cleveland’s key substitutes should be Sam Merrill, Craig Porter Jr., Georges Niang and Marcus Morris Sr.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Brandon Miller has an over/under of 18.5 points for the game, which is below his season average of 16.6 points. Miller is unlikely to score over 18.5 points against Cleveland’s defense.

Darius Garland has an over/under of 20.5 points. After an off shooting game on Sunday with just nine points, Garland is due for a big game and should score more than 20.5 points.

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Cavaliers are heavily favored at home by the oddsmakers and rightly so. They have everything to play for, while the Hornets are out of playoff contention. Cleveland should cover the spread for a win. This should be a relatively high-scoring game with the team total being over 205 points.