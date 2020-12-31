Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - December 30th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Charlotte Hornets in both teams’ fourth game of the NBA 2020-21 Regular season.

Both teams are coming off the back of their maiden victories, albeit of different natures. While the Charlotte Hornets scraped past the Brooklyn Nets in a 2-point victory, the Dallas Mavericks blew past a Kawhi Leonard-less LA Clippers in a 124-73 win. In this article, we look at the injury reports and the predicted lineups of both teams.

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks Injury updates

The Charlotte Hornets have an almost full-strength roster to choose from, although both Malik Monk and P.J. Washington are doubtful starters for the game. Cody Zeller will also miss the game and is expected to be out for another four to six weeks.

Devonte' Graham is expected to start the Charlotte Hornets' game against the Dallas Mavericks

The biggest loss for the Dallas Mavericks is obviously Kristaps Porzingis, who is expected to return sometime in January. However, they have in Luka Doncic a player who is perfectly capable of winning them games single-handedly.

Josh Richardson has been listed as doubtful but is expected to provide support to Doncic at the point guard position.

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

For the Charlotte Hornets, Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier will take up the guard duties, while Gordon Hayward is also expected to feature after enjoying a solid start to the season. P.J. Washington is a doubtful starter but should receive the nod against a loaded Dallas Mavericks team.

TERRY ROZIER POSTERIZED KD!😳

The #Hornets went on to hand the #Nets their first loss of the season.pic.twitter.com/gLNice7KR8 — OutOfSightSports (@OOSSports) December 28, 2020

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks have Porzingis out with Josh Richardson doubtful to feature. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith are expected to start, while Dwight Powell should get another start considering Porzingis’ absence.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets- Predicted Starting 5

Josh Richardson is expected to start in the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets:

G Devonte' Graham, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Bismack Biyombo

Will Luka Doncic lead the Dallas Mavericks to victory against the Charlotte Hornets?

Dallas Mavericks

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Dorian Finney-Smith, C Dwight Powell