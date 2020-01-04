Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 4th January 2020

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the Charlotte Hornets

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Saturday, 4th January 2020 (8:30 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Last Game Result

Charlotte Hornets (14-23): 109-106 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers (2nd January)

Dallas Mavericks (22-12): 123-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets (2nd January)

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets entered 2020 amid a run of six consecutive loses, although the team managed to make a positive start to the new year by picking up a hard-fought 109-106 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. With the win, the Hornets sit at 14-23 for the season and due to the lack of quality in the East, they remain just 2.5 games back from the final playoff spot currently occupied by the Orlando Magic. Nevertheless, offense remains an issue for James Borrego's team as only the Magic and New York Knicks are averaging less than their 103.9 points per contest.

Key Player - Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier delivered his best performance of the season against the Cavs

Terry Rozier has been outperformed by Devonte' Graham for much of the season, although the 25-year-old was excellent during Charlotte's win over the Cavs. Rozier finished with 30 points and 6 rebounds, and the guard enters the game in Dallas averaging 17.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Hornets Predicted Lineup:

PJ Washington, Miles Bridges, Bismack Biyombo, Devonte' Graham, Terry Rozier

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The injured starting duo of Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. remain without a return date for the Dallas Mavericks, although the team is hoping that the continued brilliance of Luka Doncic can help them navigate the opening weeks of 2020. Thursday's 123-111 win over the Nets improved Dallas' record to 22-12 - and only the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets are averaging more points per game than the Mavs' 116.5 per contest.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has been among the NBA's standout stars this season

As the Mavs were struggling to close out a win against the Nets on Thursday, Luka Doncic was once again the man to step up. Doncic scored 15 in the fourth quarter as he finished the game with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists - and without the injured Porzingis, the entire Mavs offense will run through the excellent Slovenian.

Mavericks Predicted Lineup:

Dorian Finney-Smith, Justin Jackson, Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, J.J. Barea

Hornets vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Hornets made a positive start to 2020 by beating the Cavs earlier this week, and the Mavericks haven't exactly been great at American Airlines Center (10-7). However, the presence of Luka Doncic should still be enough for the Mavs to come away with a 23rd win of the season.

Where to Watch Hornets vs Mavericks

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Southwest - Dallas and Fox Sports Southeast - Charlotte from 8:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.