Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 27, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of five NBA games scheduled on Thursday. The Hornets (14-43) have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, while the Mavericks (31-28) are in ninth place in the Western Conference.

The Hornets and the Mavericks have met each other 68 times in the regular season. The Hornets have won 24 times while the Mavericks winning 44 times.

Thursday's game will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. In their previous game on Jan. 20, the Hornets defeated the Mavericks 110-105.

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks game details and odds

The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET inside American Airlines Center. The game will be broadcast live on KFAA and FDSS. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Hornets (+350) vs Mavericks (-450)

Spread: Hornets (+10.5) vs Mavericks (-10.5)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o223.0) vs Mavericks -110 (u223.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Hornets will try to arrest a four-game skid. Their last loss came on Tuesday when the Golden State Warriors defeated them 128-92. KJ Simpson (16 points, six rebounds, two assists) top-scored for the Hornets in this game.

Similarly, the Mavs are looking to bounce back from two consecutive losses. On Tuesday, they lost to the Luka Doncic-led LA Lakers 107-99. Kyrie Irving led the Mavs in the game with 35 points on 12-for-27 shooting from the field.

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks betting props

Miles Bridges' point total is set at 20.5, which is above his season average of 19.9 points per game. Bridges will be looking to bounce back from a subpar nine-point performance against the Warriors.

Klay Thompson's point total is set at 16.5, which is above his season average of 13.9 points a night. Thompson would want to stay as aggressive as he was against the Lakers, when he scored 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting.

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Mavericks are favored to win this home game against the Hornets. Irving and Thompson are expected to lead the charge for the Mavs inside the American Airlines Center.

