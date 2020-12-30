Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - December 30th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

Both the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets enter this tie hoping to build some momentum after getting on the wins column in their last game. The Mavs have aspirations of a deep postseason run while the Hornets will be just happy to end the 2020-21 NBA season with a playoff seed.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 30th, 8:30 PM ET (Thursday, 7 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Click here to check out the 2020-21 NBA Schedule

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets finally played some good defense against Brooklyn Nets to get a win under their belt. They're not too great at either end particularly but performances from the likes of Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward will give them hope.

Advertisement

LaMelo Ball has struggled with scoring but is finally finding some flow beyond the arc. He's 4-of-10 from downtown through three games. Devonte' Graham continues to be the primary playmaker for the Charlotte Hornets although he needs to improve his shooting accuracy.

Key Player - Terry Rozier

Oklahoma City Thunder v Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier may have cooled off after his 42 point outing in the Charlotte Hornets' season opener but is still averaging 26.5 points through three games. His work rate has improved on the defensive end and he's shooting 51.9% from the field. He'll be expected to chip in with timely buckets down the stretch against the Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G Devonte' Graham, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Bismack Biyombo

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks had the best offensive rating in the league last year and they are extremely fluid on that end of the court this time as well. They needed to get some stops on the other end to get a win and that's exactly what they did to decimate the LA Clippers last time out.

Luka Doncic is increasingly getting back to shape but still blowing by his opponents with ease. He's also getting more support from the likes of Tim Hardaway Jr and Josh Richardson. Kristaps Porzingis has also returned to full practice and Dallas Mavericks will be hoping for him to be available for selection soon.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic (right)

Advertisement

Despite being out of shape and slowly gaining his conditioning, Luka Doncic is averaging 27.7 points, 6.7 assists, and seven rebounds to start the season. His three-point shot is not there yet but his free-throw shooting has improved. Even a small burst from Doncic is enough to turn the game in the Dallas Mavericks' favor and the Charlotte Hornets would want to prevent him from setting the tempo.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Dorian Finney-Smith, C Dwight Powell

Hornets vs Mavericks Match Prediction

Even though the Charlotte Hornets have shown signs of improvement defensively, they're not good enough to hold the Dallas Mavericks to less than 110 points. Given that they Hornets have crossed that threshold only once this season, it's hard to guarantee that they'll be able to outscore the Mavs either. The game should be close, but Luka Doncic and co. are more likely to win it.

Where to watch Hornets vs Mavericks?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports Southwest. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Dallas Mavericks 2020-21 NBA Season Preview & Prediction - Key Acquisitions, Complete Roster and Starting 5