Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 14

The Charlotte Hornets stake their unbeaten NBA Las Vegas Summer League campaign on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks. Behind Tidjane Salaun, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Liam McNeeley, the Hornets are 2-0 in the tournament. The return of Kon Knueppel, the No. 4 pick in this year’s draft who sat out his team’s previous game, should give the team a boost.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will face the unbeaten Hornets without Cooper Flagg, who will sit out the rest of the summer league. NBA insider Tim McMahon reported on Sunday that the Mavs decided to limit the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft to just two games in Las Vegas. Miles Kelly, Ryan Nembhard, Maxwell Lewis and Jordan Hall will lead the team without the versatile 6-foot-8 forward.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks Preview, Rosters and Prediction

Moneyline: Hornets (-325) vs. Mavericks (+260)

Odds: Hornets (-7.5 -110) vs. Mavericks (+7.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Hornets (o173.5 -112) vs. Mavericks (u173.5 -112)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks preview

Tidjane Salaun has been making heads turn in the summer league. The Frenchman is showing why the Hornets made him the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft. After splitting time between the team and the G League, he has shown glimpses of his impressive potential.

Ad

Kon Knueppel, who the Hornets rested due to an ankle injury, could look to improve from his uneven summer league debut. If he continues to struggle, Liam McNeeley, who has been solid in the Hornets’ two straight wins, could pick up the slack again.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who the Mavericks will go to without Cooper Flagg will be anybody’s guess. The team’s summer league was built around the No. 1 pick getting his feet around roughly NBA competition as quickly as possible. With that accomplished, it will be time for players looking to earn a spot or two-way contracts to prove their worth.

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks rosters

Hornets summer league roster

Player Position Height James Banks C 6-10 P.J. Hall C 6-10 Ryan Kalkbrenner C 7-1 Josh Oduro C 6-9 Tidjane Salaun PF 6-8 Liam McNeeley SF 6-7 Kon Knueppel G-F 6-7 Damion Baugh SG 6-4 Sion James SG 6-5 Jamiya Neal SG 6-5 D.J. Rodman Jr. SG 6-6 Jaylen Sims SG 6-6 M.J. Walker SG 6-5 K.J. Simpson PG 6-0 Dajuan Harris Jr. PG 6-2

Ad

Mavericks summer league roster

Player Position Height Moussa Cisse C 6-11 Jamarion Sharp C 7-5 Melvin Ajinca PF 6-8 Obinna Anochili PF 6-8 Aliou Diarra PF 6-9 Cooper Flagg PF 6-8 Jaylin Williams PF 6-8 Matt Cross SF 6-7 Maxwell Lewis SF 6-7 Gabe McGlothan SF 6-7 Matthew Cleveland SG 6-7 Jordan Hall SG 6-7 Miles Kelly SG 6-6 Zhuric Phelps SG 6-4 Nolan Hickman PG 6-2 Ryan Nembhard PG 6-0

Ad

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Hornets have arguably shown better chemistry on both ends of the floor than the Mavericks. Without Flagg, the Mavs are yet to be tested, making it a likely win for Tidjane Salaun and Co.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More