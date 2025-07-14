Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 14

The Charlotte Hornets stake their unbeaten NBA Las Vegas Summer League campaign on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks. Behind Tidjane Salaun, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Liam McNeeley, the Hornets are 2-0 in the tournament. The return of Kon Knueppel, the No. 4 pick in this year’s draft who sat out his team’s previous game, should give the team a boost.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks will face the unbeaten Hornets without Cooper Flagg, who will sit out the rest of the summer league. NBA insider Tim McMahon reported on Sunday that the Mavs decided to limit the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft to just two games in Las Vegas. Miles Kelly, Ryan Nembhard, Maxwell Lewis and Jordan Hall will lead the team without the versatile 6-foot-8 forward.
Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks Preview, Rosters and Prediction
Moneyline: Hornets (-325) vs. Mavericks (+260)
Odds: Hornets (-7.5 -110) vs. Mavericks (+7.5 -110)
Total (O/U): Hornets (o173.5 -112) vs. Mavericks (u173.5 -112)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks preview
Tidjane Salaun has been making heads turn in the summer league. The Frenchman is showing why the Hornets made him the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft. After splitting time between the team and the G League, he has shown glimpses of his impressive potential.
Kon Knueppel, who the Hornets rested due to an ankle injury, could look to improve from his uneven summer league debut. If he continues to struggle, Liam McNeeley, who has been solid in the Hornets’ two straight wins, could pick up the slack again.
Who the Mavericks will go to without Cooper Flagg will be anybody’s guess. The team’s summer league was built around the No. 1 pick getting his feet around roughly NBA competition as quickly as possible. With that accomplished, it will be time for players looking to earn a spot or two-way contracts to prove their worth.
Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks rosters
Hornets summer league roster
Mavericks summer league roster
Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction
The Hornets have arguably shown better chemistry on both ends of the floor than the Mavericks. Without Flagg, the Mavs are yet to be tested, making it a likely win for Tidjane Salaun and Co.
