Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

In this matchup between East vs. West, the Charlotte Hornets travel to Denver on Thursday to take on the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming into the game with a record of 16-17 and sit ninth in the Eastern Conference while being only four games behind third seed Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Hornets have lost three straight and have won only three of their last 10 games.

Superstar talent LaMelo Ball is having a fine season as he is averaging almost 20 points on higher than 39% shooting from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets currently sit seventh in the Western Conference with a 15-15 record, having won five of their last 10 games. They have won eight games at home and while losing only five. Nikola Jokić has been having an MVP-caliber season as he is averaging 25.8 points, 13.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists while shooting 59% from the field and nearly 38% from downtown.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets player Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Charlotte Hornets have nearly every player available for this game against the Denver Nuggets as Cody Martin is the only absentee for the Charlotte-based side.

Martin entered the health and safety protocols laid down by the NBA and could be a big miss for Charlotte as he has been shooting over 50% from the field as well as the perimeter.

Player Status Reason Cody Martin Out Covid-19

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon

The Denver Nuggets, like the Charlotte Hornets, also have almost every player available, barring long-term absentees Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. The only player who is missing for the Nuggets right now is Bol Bol as he is in the health and safety protocols of the NBA. Bones Hyland, meanwhile, is being observed on a day-to-day basis.

Player Status Reason Michael Porter Jr. Out Back Jamal Murray Out ACL Bol Bol Out Covid-19 Bones Hyland Probable Ankle

Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

With all their starters available, the Charlotte Hornets backcourt will feature LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. The frontcourt will see Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges handle the duties while the big man in this lineup will be Mason Plumlee.

Denver Nuggets

With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. out, backcourt duties will fall to Monte Morris and Will Barton. The forwards for the Denver Nuggets are Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green while the center will be superstar Nikola Jokić.

Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball; Shooting Guard: Terry Rozier; Small Forward: Gordon Hayward; Power Forward: Miles Bridges; Center: Mason Plumlee

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard: Monte Morris; Shooting Guard: Will Barton; Small Forward: Aaron Gordon; Power Forward: Jeff Green; Center: Nikola Jokić

