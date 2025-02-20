Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 20, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets get another crack at the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Charlotte, which lost 107-104 in early February, looks to avoid a series sweep despite playing on short rest. LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams and Nick Smith Jr. will lead the visitors’ goal of pulling off an upset.

The Nuggets continue to deal with injuries to key players after the All-Star break. Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are on the injury list but are expected to play. Nikola Jokic, though, is ready to carry the team regardless of who among his co-stars is available or not.

Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Ball Arena in Denver will host the Hornets-Nuggets rematch. Fans can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hornets (+750) vs. Nuggets (-1200)

Odds: Hornets (+16.0) vs. Nuggets (-16.0)

Total (O/U): Hornets (o228.5 -110) vs. Nuggets (u228.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Charlotte Hornets almost beat the Denver Nuggets in their first meeting with their relentless rebounding effort and by moving the ball well. Charlotte outrebounded Denver 38-35, including 13-8 on the offensive glass. After a long night against the Lakers on Wednesday, it remains to be seen if they have the same energy and hustle on the boards.

The Hornets must ensure they limit their turnovers or the game could turn into a rout early. Denver often punishes mistakes made by opponents at Mile High City, so LaMelo Ball and Co. must take care of the ball well.

The Nuggets shot poorly from deep against the Hornets in their first meeting. Still, they led by as many as 17 points before they let their opponents tighten the game with turnovers and poor rebounding effort. They will be tough to beat if they can address those issues in the rematch.

Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups

Hornets

PG: LaMelo Ball | SG: Nick Smith Jr. | SF: Josh Green | PF: Miles Bridges | C: Mark Williams

Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray | PG: Russell Westbrook | SF: Michael Porter Jr.

PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic

Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.4 points per game in February. In their road win against the Hornets, he had 28 points on 62.8% shooting. The Serbian could take advantage of the opponent’s unfavorable schedule and top his 28.5 (O/U) points prop.

Jamal Murray has caught fire this month, averaging 25.3 PPG after putting up 21.3 PPG in January. Before the All-Star break, he erupted for 55 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. He could sustain his form against the short-rested Hornets and go over his 21.5 (O/U) points prop.

Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Hornets showed grit and resilience in their close loss to the Nuggets early this month. But, the short rest and the high altitude in Denver could force them to struggle. Nikola Jokic and his teammates should win the game but allow the visitors to cover the +16.0 spread.

