Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - December 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will make a trip to the Ball Arena for a matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, December 23. This is the first encounter between the two teams this season.

Coming into the game, the Hornets faced a disappointing loss against the Utah Jazz. LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges combined to score 42 points, but their efforts went in vain as the Jazz showed up stronger and grabbed a 112-102 win on the night. The Hornets will be hoping to get back to winning ways by putting on a great showing in this game on the road.

Meanwhile, their opponents, the Nuggets, also head into this game on the back of a defeat after losing a tough matchup against the Oklahoma Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points to lead the Thunder to a win on the night. Nikola Jokic and Co. will be keen to change the result this time around by putting on a show in this game at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, December 23, 10:00 PM ET [Friday, December 24, 7:30 AM IST]

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets v Utah Jazz

The Charlotte Hornets have had a mixed bag of results so far. They hold a 16-17 record and sit ninth in the East. Charlotte have lost three consecutive games and are in desperate need of a positive result. Their game against the Nuggets is going to be a tough fixture, as their opponents have one of the league's most efficient players in Nikola Jokic. Players like Mikal Bridges, Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball will all have to be at their best if they are to win this game on the road.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is one of the most exciting talents in the NBA. The 20-year-old has some of the craziest ball handles and on-point court vision in the league. He is currently averaging 19.9 PPG, 7.6 RPG AND 8.2 APG. LaMelo's ability to make clutch shots has been on notice this season. The Hornets will need the best of him in this game if they are to end their three-game losing streak in Denver.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball, G - Terry Rozier, F - Gordon Hayward, F - Miles Bridges, C - Mason Plumlee

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets v New York Knicks

The Denver Nuggets are a team that has been marred by injuries since the start of the season. They started the campaign without Jamal Murray and as the season progressed they also lost the services of Michael Porter Jr. and PJ Dozier. Despite the setbacks, they have kept things competitive and sit sixth in the West. The game against the Hornets is going to be tough for the team. However, with Jokic playing the way he is, the Nuggets still look like a team capable of pulling out a win.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has once again stepped up for the Nuggets and is making a strong case for the MVP award this season. The Serbian Big is averaging 25.8 PPG, 13.2 RPG and 7.3 APG this term. He ranks first in the league in terms of efficiency and is helping the Nuggets make another run into the playoffs. The team will be hoping for another elite triple-double performance from Jokic as they look to get back their consistency.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



When he’s not, they play like the worst team in NBA history (minus-15.2 per 100).



has more: When Nikola Jokic is on the court, the Nuggets play like a historically dominant team (plus-12.8 points per 100).When he’s not, they play like the worst team in NBA history (minus-15.2 per 100). @johnhollinger has more: theathletic.com/3031194/2021/1… When Nikola Jokic is on the court, the Nuggets play like a historically dominant team (plus-12.8 points per 100).When he’s not, they play like the worst team in NBA history (minus-15.2 per 100).@johnhollinger has more: theathletic.com/3031194/2021/1… https://t.co/ToTwmLgDXy

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris, G - Will Barton, F - Jeff Green, F - Aaron Gordon, C - Nikola Jokic

Hornets vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Hornets vs. the Nuggets looks like a game that could go down to the wire. However, considering the players on the roster for both teams, the Hornets look like the team that could come out of this matchup as winners.

Where to watch the Hornets vs Nuggets game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Hornets and Nuggets will also be locally telecast on Fox Sports Southeast and Altitude Sports.

Edited by David Nyland