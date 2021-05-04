Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 4th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets will look to register a second straight win over the Detroit Pistons when they visit the Little Caesars Arena in a key 2020-21 NBA game tonight. In the first meeting between the two teams, the Hornets beat the Pistons 107-94 on Saturday.

Terry Rozier scored a team-high 29 points in that game, while Miles Bridges tallied 27 to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a much-needed win. LaMelo Ball made his return to the lineup and looked in great touch, despite missing over a month of action.

Meanwhile, the shorthanded Detroit Pistons were led by Frank Jackson (25 points) and Saddiq Bey (22 points) on the night, as Jerami Grant, Wayne Ellington and Mason Plumlee were all sidelined for the game.

Frank Red Hot Jackson brought his A game tonight, recording a new season best in points scored🌶️ pic.twitter.com/S9qL04pZkZ — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 2, 2021

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a 111-121 defeat against the Miami Heat and need a win to bolster their playoff hopes. The Detroit Pistons, meanwhile, are on a three-game skid, losing 112-119 against the Orlando Magic in their last outing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons - Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward (#20) of the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have ruled Devonte Graham, Gordon Hayward and Cody Martin out of the game against the Detroit Pistons.

Graham (knee) and Martin (ankle) are likely to be out till May 6th, while Hayward is expected to return after May 15th.

Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant (#9) of the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have listed Jerami Grant (knee), Wayne Ellington (calf) and Cory Joesph (ankle) as 'day to day' for this game.

Jahil Okafor (personal), Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) and Rodney McGruder (elbow) are all ruled out. Okafor could be out till May 6th, while Smith and McGruder could return after May 8th.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons - Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

With Cody Martin ruled out for this game, the Charlotte Hornets will have to change to their starting lineup.

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will likely start as the two guards, while Jalen McDaniels could replace Martin and pair up alongside Miles Bridges and PJ Washington on the frontcourt.

Malik Monk, Bismack Biyombo and Brad Wanamaker will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons could field a changed lineup as well, depending on whether Jerami Grant, Wayne Ellington and Cory Joseph are cleared to play.

In their last game, they deployed Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Sekou Doumbouya and Isiah Stewart as the five starters. If the injured trio returns, Grant could replace Doumbouya; Joseph could play in place of Diallo, and Ellington will likely replace Hayes.

Frack Jackson, Josh Jackson and Sabon Lee will likely play the most rotation minutes off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons - Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Jalen McDaniels | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - PJ Washington.

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Hamidou Diallo | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Mason Plumlee.