Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 9, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of three games scheduled for Sunday. Charlotte is 14th in the East with a 13-36 record, while Detroit is sixth with a 26-26 record.

The two teams have played each other 131 times in the regular season, with the Hornets holding a 66-65 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with Charlotte leading the series 2-1. They last met on Jan. 3, when the Pistons won 98-94 behind Tobias Harris’ 24 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Bridges had 20 points for Charlotte.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons game details and odds

The Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte and FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Hornets (+375) vs. Pistons (-500)

Spread: Hornets (+10) vs. Pistons (-10)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o225) vs. Pistons -110 (u225)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Hornets are coming off of a narrow 117-116 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The Spurs led 116-114 with eight seconds left in the game, but Miles Bridges connected on a 3-pointer with one second left to give Charlotte the win.

Bridges led the team with 25 points and seven rebounds, while LaMelo Ball had a double-double of 24 points and 10 assists.

Charlotte has won just two of its past 10 games and has been stuck to the bottom of the standings for most of the season.

The Pistons split their past 10 games and are coming off of a dominating 125-112 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. The win was more impressive as Detroit did it without Cade Cunningham who was out with an ankle injury. He is listed as probable for Sunday’s game and should play.

Malik Beasley led the team in Cunningham’s absence with 36 points. He found great help in Tobias Harris who had 22 points and nine rebounds.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons betting props

LaMelo Ball’s points total is set at 26.5, which is under his season average of 28.0 points. Bet on the star guard to go over his prop.

Cade Cunningham’s points total is set at 27.5. In the past five games that he played, he scored 30 points or more in four matchups. Expect Cunningham to have another great outing versus the struggling Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The oddsmakers heavily favor the Pistons to get a win at home. While we expect them to win, they might fail to cover the spread as the Hornets have shown some fight in them recently. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 225 points.

