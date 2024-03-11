Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 11, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Detroit Pistons for the third and final time this season on Monday. Charlotte, which is 0-2 versus the home team, will be hoping to avoid a sweep. The Hornets, however, will be hard-pressed to prevent another loss as they will be shorthanded for the said matchup.

Detroit has an NBA-worst 10-53 record but two of its wins were against the also struggling Hornets. Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren will lead the Pistons again in trying to stay unbeaten against the visitors.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Hornets will not have LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, Bryce McGowens and Seth Curry. Tre Mann is also doubtful due to a left groin story. Even if Mann is cleared to play, Charlotte’s healthy players will have to step up to have a chance of beating the Pistons.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Pistons will host the Hornets at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Monday starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports SE-CHA will air the game live locally. Streaming is available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can listen to SiriusXM, 97.1 FM The Ticket and WFNZ 92.7 FM to catch the action.

Moneyline: Hornets (+145) vs. Pistons (-170)

Spread: Hornets (+3.5) vs. Pistons (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Hornets (o217.0 -110) vs. Pistons (u217.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons: Game preview

The Charlotte Hornets snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday by beating the Brooklyn Nets 110-99. Charlotte’s inside dominance, outscoring Brooklyn 56-38 in the paint, pushed their shooting to 54.3% for the night. They aren’t likely going to have the same advantage against Detroit’s imposing frontline and athleticism so they will have to find other ways to win.

Expand Tweet

Cade Cunningham had 33 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the Detroit Pistons’ 142-124 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The Pistons, however, wasted that superb performance by coughing up the ball too many times. Detroit will have a star power advantage and home-court edge but unless they take care of the ball better, they’re likely headed for another loss.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons: Starting lineups

C - Nick Richards, PF - Grant Williams, SF - Brandon Miller, PF Miles Bridges and PG - Vasilije Micic will start for the Charlotte Hornets.

The Detroit Pistons will open the game with SF - Ausar Thompson, C - Isaiah Stewart, C - Jalen Duren, PG - Cade Cunningham and SG - Jaden Ivey

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons: Betting tips

Brandon Miller gets a 21.5 over/under points prop. The rookie has been playing well since February when Terry Rozier was traded to the Miami Heat and LaMelo Ball went out with another injury. This month, he is averaging 22.0 PPG on 47.4% shooting, including 36.4% from deep. Charlotte will continue leaning on him to score and will likely get over his points prop against Detroit’s lethargic defense.

Cade Cunningham has a 22.5 over/under points prop. The former No. 1 pick has been on a tear over his last three games, averaging 29.3 PPG during that span. He is also hitting 46.0% of his shots, including a sizzling 47.8% clip from behind the arc. Like the Pistons, Charlotte’s inept defense will likely allow Cunningham another big scoring night.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction

In a battle between two struggling teams, the Detroit Pistons’ home-court advantage and healthier roster could allow them to beat the Charlotte Hornets. Detroit’s trio of Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham have been playing with superb chemistry despite the losses. The home team could take advantage of the visitors' lackluster defense and injury-riddled roster to win.