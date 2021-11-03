Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will continue their long homestand when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Chase Center on Wednesday.

The Warriors haven't played a game since October 30th, so many expect the team to be rusty after a three-day break. Meanwhile, the Hornets are starting their Western Conference road trip after a back-to-back schedule, so they might be gassed.

The Golden State Warriors are 5-1 on the season, and sitting in second place in the West. That's a position nobody expected them to hold when the season commenced, considering their injury-riddled roster. However, Stephen Curry is now the MVP favorite across most major publications and Vegas oddsmakers, and the Warriors are steadily climbing in everyone's power rankings.

Bet The Hoops @betthehoops There’s a new NBA MVP Favorite and his name is Steph Curry (+450)

There’s a new NBA MVP Favorite and his name is Steph Curry (+450) https://t.co/gtwgYqIXDK

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets were one of the few teams this season that started the season 3-0. However, they have won just two of their next five games to be placed seventh in the East.

LaMelo Ball is making his case for his first All-Star appearance this season, and the team just got Terry Rozier back from injury. Gordon Hayward has been great so far, and Miles Bridges has taken a huge leap in his offensive game as well.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets celebrate a three-pointer by LaMelo Ball.

The Charlotte Hornets feature a clean injury report against the Golden State Warriors. The only players on their injury list comprise the ones sent to the G-League on assignment or two-way contract obligations.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Vernon Carey Jr. Out G-League - On Assignment Scottie Lewis Out G-League - On Assignment JT Thor Out G-League - On Assignment Arnoldas Kulboka Out G-League - Two - Way

Sophomore Vernon Carey Jr. has been sent to the G-League on assignment, along with rookies Scottie Lewis and JT Thor.

Meanwhile, Arnoldas Kulboka is on a two-way deal since August 2021 with the Greensboro Swarm. He was selected 55th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2018 NBA Draft, and has represented the team numerous times in the Summer League.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Head coach Steve Kerr (left) and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors also feature no surprises in their injury report for tonight's game.

Klay Thompson is continuing his rehab, and will return to action sometime around late December or early January. James Wiseman has been officially cleared for full practice with the team. He had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee on April 15th, 2021 and is nearing a return to action soon.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Injury - Recovery James Wiseman Out Right Meniscus (Knee) Injury - Recovery

Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga is officially back, and is not listed on the Golden State Warriors' injury report.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

With Terry Rozier back, the Charlotte Hornets should use their usual lineup for this game. LaMelo Ball could start as the point guard, while Rozier joins him in the backcourt as the off-guard.

Gordon Hayward should retain his usual small forward position, while Miles Bridges starts as the power forward. Finally, the team's center is Mason Plumlee. PJ Washington has been shifted to the second unit, while Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. could get the maximum minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' lineup remains intact. Stephen Curry is the bonafide point guard, and Jordan Poole starts as the shooting guard until Klay Thompson returns.

Andrew Wiggins should start as the small forward, while Draymond Green retains his usual power forward spot. The center should be Kevon Looney until James Wiseman is cleared for game action.

The Warriors have a deep bench, with the likes of Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala and Nemanja Bjelica, all capable of getting major minutes.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee.

Golden State Warriors

ALSO READ Article Continues below

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Charlotte Golden State 0 votes so far