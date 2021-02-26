Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - February 26th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for some NBA action as the Charlotte Hornets take on the Golden State Warriors for their second meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

In the first clash between the two sides, the Warriors' forward, Draymond Green couldn't hold his nerves, getting ejected in the final moments of the game. The match then witnessed Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets rising for an off-balance J from the corner, sinking the dagger for a stunning win for his side. Rozier finished off the proceedings with a game-high 36 points for his efforts.

For the Golden State Warriors, it was Kelly Oubre Jr. leading the charge with 25 points for his game night. Stephen Curry couldn't help his side due to illness and will be eager to settle the score this time around.

Hornets vs Warriors Injury updates

The Charlotte Hornets may have dodged a bullet with Gordon Hayward's hard fall to the floor against the Utah Jazz as he returned to action with an impressive 20 point outing in the win over the Suns. On top of his 20 points, Hayward added 8 boards and 4 assists in 35 minutes from the floor. His form remains crucial to their dreams of reaching the playoffs this campaign.

With Hayward and Cody Zeller out of the injury list, the Charlotte Hornets will fancy their chances against the embattled Golden State Warriors on Friday night. However, the team will continue to be without Caleb Martin, who has been ruled out due to Covid-19 protocols, and Devonte Graham who is recovering from a knee injury.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will hope Steph will get some retribution against the Charlotte Hornets at home. Steve Kerr finally got one of his true centers back on the floor with Kevon Looney returning to the fold.

Looney clocked 17 minutes in the second game since his return, managing 4 points and 5 rebounds. The coaching staff can't risk aggravating his injury, and have him playing for restricted periods till he can get back in the groove of things.

The Golden State Warriors got some good news recently as Klay Thompson shed his walking boot, although there is no timetable for his return. The Warriors could be without his services for this season. Marquese Chriss remains out for an extended period as well.

Hornets vs Warriors Predicted Line-ups

The Charlotte Hornets had a strong showing against the Phoenix Suns with all five starters scoring in double digits for their 15th win of the season. James Borrego will probably use the same lineup for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors as well.

The Charlotte Hornets' backcourt will feature new sensation LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier starting things off. Rozier had a monster game against the Warriors in their first meeting of the season that included a buzzer-beater for the win. Charlotte Hornets' star Gordon Hayward and PJ Washington will resume their roles on the wing as the two forwards. Coming in at the center position will be Cody Zeller.

The team will hope for another big outing from the bench, especially from Malik Monk, who dazzled with a 29 point performance in the win over Phoenix.

On the other end, the Golden State Warriors' energetic forward, Draymond Green will be under the microscope as the two sides collide in what could be an entertaining battle on Friday night. Steve Kerr will now be able to match up for size at the center position, sending Kevon Looney and Draymond Green to start things off as their frontline unit.

Draymond Green was ejected with nine seconds left and a two-point Warriors lead.



A wild sequence. pic.twitter.com/J5dhSBTc0Q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 21, 2021

Andrew Wiggins, the second scoring option behind Curry will resume his role at the small forward position. There will be a showdown in the backcourt as Stephen Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. will look to seek revenge against Ball and Rozier in the rematch. Curry is coming off another terrific outing, registering a team-high 24 points in the win for the Golden State Warriors against the Indiana Pacers.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

LaMelo Ball #2 and Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte:

PG LaMelo Ball, SG Terry Rozier, SF Gordon Hayward, PF PJ Washington, C Cody Zeller

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Damion Lee #1, Kent Bazemore #26, Draymond Green #23, and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate on the bench

Golden State:

PG Stephen Curry, SG Kelly Oubre Jr., SF Andrew Wiggins, PF Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney