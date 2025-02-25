Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 25 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets continue their nine-game road trip on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. It's a reunion of sorts, with Steph Curry set to face his younger brother, Seth Curry. The Hornets enter the contest on a three-game losing streak.

Tonight's game will be the first matchup of the season between the Hornets and Warriors. The Hornets have not beaten Golden State since Oct. 29, 2022, when Charlotte outlasted them 120-113 in overtime at the Spectrum Center. Their last road win versus the Warriors was on Nov. 2, 2019.

Golden State will look to continue their climb in the Western Conference standings. They are 30-27 and sit ninth though they are 5-1 since Jimmy Butler suited up for them on Feb. 8. Butler has rejuvenated Steph's play, making their path to the playoffs seemingly easier.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are set to play their second game of a back-to-back, so the latest injury report is not yet out. However, it's safe to assume that Mark Williams is set to return after a one-game absence. Williams missed the Hornets' blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings due to injury management.

DaQuan Jeffries was also listed as out with a knee injury, but he has no timeline for his return. The Hornets have several players out for the season such as Grant Williams (knee), Tre Mann (back) and Brandon Miller (wrist). Josh Okogie is also out with a hamstring injury, but could return as soon as March 1.

Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have three players on their injury report, two of which are listed as out and one is tagged questionable. Trayce Jackson-Davis has an unspecified illness though he's set to get evaluated and could get upgraded to available.

Jonathan Kuminga remains out with a sprained ankle, but he's scheduled to get evaluated ahead of the Warriors' five-game Eastern Conference road trip. Taran Armstrong, who was signed to a two-way contract, is not yet with the team. Armstrong last played for the Cairns Taipans of the National Basketball League in Australia.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Nick Smith Jr. | F - Josh Green | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mark Williams

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center LaMelo Ball Brandon Miller Josh Green Miles Bridges Mark Williams Tre Mann Nick Smith Jr. Josh Okogie Grant Williams Jusuf Nurkic Elfrid Payton Seth Curry DaQuan Jeffries Tidjane Salaun Moussa Diabate KJ Simpson Damion Baugh Wendell Moore Jr. Taj Gibson

Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Brandin Podziemski | F - Moses Moody | F - Jimmy Butler | C - Draymond Green

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody Jimmy Butler Draymond Green Pat Spencer Buddy Hield Gui Santos Jonathan Kuminga Quinton Post Yuri Collins Gary Payton II Jackson Rowe Kevin Knox II Kevon Looney Taran Armstrong Trayce Jackson-Davis

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors game?

The Hornets-Warriors game is scheduled to take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, at 10:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised locally on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast in Charlotte and NBC Sports Bay Area in San Francisco.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

