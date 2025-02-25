Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 25, 2025

The Golden State Warriors will be on alert when the Charlotte Hornets visit San Francisco on Tuesday night. The Hornets have struggled this season, but have also proven capable of pulling off the occasional upset, with notable wins over the LA Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors (30-27) enter the game on a three-game win streak and are currently ninth in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, Charlotte (14-42) is in the middle of a mini-slump, losing three straight games to drop to 14th in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie at Chase Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday, Feb. 25, with the game set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. PST).

The game will be available to watch locally on NBC Sports-Bay Area and FDSSE. Fans looking to stream the game can also catch the action on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Hornets (+900), Warriors (-1800)

Spread: Hornets +16.5 (-110), Warriors -16.5 (-110)

Total: (Over/Under): Over 222.5 (-115), Under 222.5 (-105)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors preview

It has been a tough season for the Charlotte Hornets with just 14 wins from their first 56 games. The team remains close to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with only the Washington Wizards below them.

Charlotte goes into Tuesday's matchup on a three-game losing streak after defeats to the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings. They have lost eight of their last 10 games and have a dismal 5-22 record away from home.

The offense has been inconsistent this season, with the Hornets averaging just 105.6 points per game, the third-fewest in the East.

LaMelo Ball has been one of the bright spots for the organization this season. The talented guard leads the rosters in points (26.7), assists (7.1) and steals (1.3).

The Golden State Warriors remain in the hunt for an automatic playoff position and three consecutive wins have left a positive mood around the team. The addition of All-Star forward Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat has provided a valuable complimentary piece for Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Golden State has won three straight games and are coming off an impressive 126-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks. They have won six of their last 10 games and have a 16-13 overall record at the Chase Center.

Over 57 games, the Warriors are averaging 112.5 ppg and conceding 111.4 ppg.

Steph Curry has once again been the standout players for the Warriors. The 11-time All-Star continues to put up big numbers week after week, and is coming off a solid 30-point performance against the Mavs. This season, he is averaging 23.5 ppg and 6.1 apg.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors preview betting tips

Miles Bridges has been one of the key players for the Hornets and will need to be at his best if they have any chance of upsetting the Warriors on the road. The 26-year-old forward had a 36-point performance against the Nuggests last week, and has shows he can put up points when called upon.

Bridges' points total is set at 23.5. Considering he scored 17 in his last outing, it will be safer to take the under.

Jimmy Butler looks like a new man since moving to the Warriors. He has contributed in all facets of the game over the last few weeks. Butler recorded seven assists in two of his last five games. His assists total is set at 5.5 and he should be able to go over that figure.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Warriors at home should be too strong for the Hornets. Golden State has averaged 129 points over their last two games and won both those games by 24-point margins. Expect the red-hot Warriors to win this game by more than 16 points.

