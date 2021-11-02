Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets start their five-game trip out west on Wednesday at Chase Center against the Golden State Warriors. The Hornets are coming off their third loss of the season while the Warriors got back in the winning column in their last game.

The Hornets suffered a close 113-110 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Charlotte was down big early, cutting the deficit to two in the fourth quarter but eventually fell short of the victory.

Meanwhile, the Warriors won their fifth game of the season on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 103-82. It was a bounce-back game for Golden State after losing their first game of the season last Thursday at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 3rd, 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 4th, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets went down big early in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. They eventually got their act together late in the game as they made a furious rally, reducing a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to just two points with 20 seconds left to play.

However, the Cavaliers were able to ice the game to give the Hornets their third defeat of the season. Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego likes his team's comeback effort, but he does not want it to be a trend this season. He also wants his team to lessen their turnovers, especially in the first quarter.

"We had eight turnovers in the first quarter and last night we had nine for the whole game. That is what created all the offense for them in the first quarter. We have been able to dig ourselves out of holes so far this season, but we can't rely on doing that every night. It was a frustrating start to the game, but we won the second, third, and fourth quarters," Borrego said.

Key Player – LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets is having a fantastic start to the season. The reigning Rookie of the Year is averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game entering the matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

In the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Ball had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Hornets' comeback fell short, but they have to shift their focus to their upcoming roadtrip. Aside from the Warriors, Charlotte will also face the Sacramento Kings, LA Clippers, LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

As for Ball, he will have extra motivation in facing the Warriors. Golden State passed on Ball in the 2020 NBA Draft by selecting James Wiseman with the second overall pick. The Charlotte Hornets swooped in to draft Ball third overall.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball; G - Terry Rozier; F - Gordon Hayward; F - Miles Bridges; C - Mason Plumlee.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors wasted no time bouncing back from their first loss of the season. The Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday for their fifth win of the season. Golden State is atop the Western Conference standings with a 5-1 record, tied with the Utah Jazz.

In the blowout win against the Thunder, five Warriors players scored in double figures, led by Stephen Curry with 20 points. Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole each had 14 points, while Otto Porter Jr. added 10 points off the bench.

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga made his NBA debut for the Golden State Warriors, putting up just three points in six minutes. Kuminga was coming off a knee injury in the preseason and Golden State was being cautious.

Key Player – Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is having a great start to the season. He is averaging 28.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. However, there are questions about his performance in the fourth quarter.

Entering the game against the Charlotte Hornets, Curry is on a four-game streak of not scoring in the final quarter. He failed to score in the fourth quarter in games against the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder twice.

If the game against the Hornets is close after three quarters, Curry needs to break out of his fourth quarter slump to give the Golden State Warriors the advantage. The two-time MVP is one of the greatest players ever and it would be surprising if his streak continues on Wednesday.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry; G - Jordan Poole; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Draymond Green; C - Kevon Looney.

Hornets vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors matchup is an interesting one. The Hornets are looking to establish themselves as an Eastern Conference contender with a statement win over the Warriors.

On the other hand, the Warriors are trying to solidify their standing as the best team in the West. With the game being played in San Francisco and the Warriors having four days of rest, Golden State are the slight favorites to possibly win the game.

Where to watch Hornets vs Warriors?

The Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors game will be televised on ESPN on Wednesday. Meanwhile, local fans can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area & California in San Franciso and Bally Sports Southeast - Charlotte. The game will also be streamed on the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee