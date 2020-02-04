Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets: Match Preview and Predictions - 4th February 2020

Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets should prove to be an entertaining contest

Match details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Tuesday, 4th February 2020, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Last game result

Charlotte Hornets (16-34): 100-112 loss against Orlando Magic (3 Feb, Monday)

Houston Rockets (37-11): 117-109 win against New Orleans Pelicans (2 Feb, Sunday)

Charlotte Hornets preview

Charlotte Hornets' struggle this season has been very evident, especially on the road. But it’s been even more evident in the last few games as the Hornets have lost six in a row. They will hope to snap this streak with a win against the Rockets. They have one of the worst offensive systems in the league as they average 103 points per game while shooting only 43% from the field. A win is a must.

Key player – Devonte’ Graham

Devonte' Graham is in contention for the Most Improved Player award

Devonte’ Graham has gone from being a bench player to having a potential all-star caliber season. After bursting on to the scene with 23 points against the Bulls, he has not looked back. An argument for the Most Improved Player, Graham is averaging 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists this campaign while shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc.

Hornets Predicted lineup:

Devonte’ Graham, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, Marvin Williams, Cody Zeller

Advertisement

Houston Rockets preview

After having won five of their last seven games, the Rockets will be looking to keep the momentum going with a win against the Hornets. Currently, they are the second-best offensive team in the league, while shooting 45% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook’s good form has come in handy as James Harden continues to recover from his slump. Unfortunately, the Houston No.0 is in doubt for the game.

Key player – James Harden

James Harden is averaging nearly 36 points per game this term

After having a historic start to the season, James Harden suffered a terrible slump in form. Harden had an efficient 40-point performance in the last game against the Pelicans. He is still averaging 35.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 36% from beyond the arc. Harden’s defense has never been his strongest suit and with such a slump he was starting to become a liability for the team.

Rockets predicted lineup:

James Harden, Eric Gordon, Ben McLemore, PJ Tucker, Isaiah Hartenstein

Hornets vs Rockets match prediction

Houston’s offense is probably going to be too much to handle for one of the worst defenses in the league. And given the Charlotte-based side’s horrendous away form, Houston would seem the favorites.

Where to watch Hornets vs Rockets game

The game will be broadcasted on AT&T Sportsnet and FOX Sports Southeast. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.