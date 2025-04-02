Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets versus Indiana Pacers matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Wednesday. Charlotte is 14th in the East with a 19-56 record, while Indiana is fourth with a 44-31 record.

The two teams have played each other 130 times in the regular season, with the Pacers holding a 74-56 lead. This will be their third and final game this season, with the Hornets looking for a sweep.

They last played on Dec. 8 when Charlotte won 113-109 behind Brandon Miller’s 26 points. Indiana was led by T.J. McConnell’s 30 points off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers game details and odds

The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Local coverage of the game will be provided by FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Hornets (+700) vs. Pacers (-1100)

Spread: Hornets (+14.5) vs. Pacers (-14.5)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o225) vs. Pacers -110 (u225)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Hornets have been eliminated from playoff contention and won’t make the postseason for the ninth straight year. While they did make the play-in tournament in 2021 and 2022, they failed to qualify on both occasions.

Charlotte’s rebuild continues and should now look ahead to the draft and offseason. It is 3-7 over the past 10 games and is coming off a 110-106 win against the Utah Jazz on Monday. Miles Bridges had a near triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Pacers have qualified for the playoffs and have won seven of their past 10 games. They are in a close battle with the Detroit Pistons (42-33) and Milwaukee Bucks (41-34) for the fourth spot in the standings, which provides home-court advantage for the first round at least.

Indiana last played on Wednesday and defeated the Sacramento Kings 111-109 behind Tyrese Haliburton’s double-double of 18 points and 11 assists. Aaron Nesmith led the team in scoring with 24 points.

The Pacers have strangely struggled against the Hornets this season and will look to avoid the sweep on Wednesday.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers betting props

Miles Bridges’ points total is set at 20.5. The oddsmakers favor him to go over as he is coming off a big game. We expect the same and recommend going over on his prop mark.

Pascal Siakam’s points total is set at 19.5. He struggled in the win against Sacramento and shot just 4 of 15 from the floor. He has not crossed the prop mark in his past five games. However, a star like Siakam can bounce back anytime, and this game seems like the perfect occasion to do so. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Pacers to get a lopsided win at home. Expect them to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes over 225 points.

