Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 4)

The Charlotte Hornets take on the Indiana Pacers in the NBA on Saturday. The Hornets didn't have the best of offseasons.

After acquiring the second-overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the front office failed to build on that success in free agency. As such, the franchise has started the new season with one win in four games.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have won three of their five games.. Led by Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana is placing a fast-paced brand of basketball and has a significant amount of young and exciting talent within their rotation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Bennedict Mathurin and Jalen Smith have all improved since joining Rick Carlisle's team. Indiana looks like a franchise trending in the right direction.

The game will feature two rebuilding rosters, both with impressive young talent, but only one of them showing signs of internal development. Charlotte will be keen to prove their slow start isn't indicative of how their overall season will go.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers: Game Details

Teams: Charlotte Hornets (1-3) vs Indiana Pacers (3-2)

Date and Time: Nov. 4 2023 | 7 pm ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers: Preview

The Pacers are on the second night of a back-to-back, where they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in a quick bounceback after a 155-104 mauling by the Boston Celtics.

The Hornets, meanwhile, are without James Bouknight (surgery,) Miles Bridges (suspension,) Cody Martin (knee) and Frank Ntilkina (fractured tibia.) Fans will look forward to a battle of the up-and-coming point guards Haliburton and LaMelo Ball going toe-to-toe. Ball is expected to play and has looked good on the offensive end to begin the season.

The Pacers should be favored to win the contest. Indiana has a versatile roster that plays both ends of the court. Myles Turner provides rim protection, low post scoring and rebounding and can stretch the floor in delay actions.

Aaron Nesmith is the team's highest scorer off the bench. Charlotte will lean on veterans Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward while they continue to give Brandon Miller as much exposure and developmental time as possible.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers: Odds and Predictions

Moneyline: Hornets (+136) vs Pacers (-162)

Spread: Hornets +3.5 (-110) vs Pacers -3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets (o/u 236.5) vs Pacers (o/u 236.5)

Judging by the odds, it would appear that the Pacers are the marginal favorites. The spread shows that Las Vegas is expecting the contest to be close, with the Hornets being given a 3.5 point head start.

As such, the contest could swing either way if the score is within five points down the stretch.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting Lineups.

The Hornets will likely stick with their primary starting lineup of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington and Mark Williams.

The Charlotte Hornets need a big performance from Hayward and Ball, who are their most versatile threats at the offensive end. Mark Williams has been impressive in 2023 and could be a factor if he can establish a presence in the pain on both sides of the court.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers' starting five could look like: Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown Jr., Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, Myles Turner

Haliburton and Turner have developed a good understanding between each other in the pick-and-roll, while Toppin provides explosiveness and two-way versatility. Bruce Brown brings a championship mentality and can operate as a small-ball roll man with devastating effect.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers: Top 3 player stats

Hornets

LaMelo Ball: 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 30.5 FG%

Ball has struggled to see his shots fall to begin the season. The fourth-year guard is averaging 14.8 field goal attempts per game but is yet to find his shooting rhythm. Nevertheless, Ball's size and skill make him a threat.

Gordon Hayward: 15.3 points 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 48.9 FG%

Hayward's veteran presence and two-way skillset are integral to the Hornets' chances of success. He can operate as a secondary playmaker and primary scorer and be used as a point-of-attack defender on the wing.

Terry Rozier: 22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 46.1 FG%

Rozier gives the Charlotte Hornets an offensive punch from the shooting guard position. The veteran guard can create his own shot off the dribble, cook teams off the catch, and take over primary ball-handling duties when Ball is sitting or playing in an off-ball role.

Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 45.8 FG%

Haliburton is evolving into arguably the best passer in the NBA. He can also score from all three levels, lock down his man and orchestrate an offense, both in transition and the half-court.

Bruce Brown Jr.: 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 48.6 FG%

Brown Jr. was the Pacers' marquee free-agent addition this summer. Fresh off winning a championship with the Denver Nuggets, he joined Rick Carlisle's team and has provided versatility on both sides of the court.

Myles Turner: 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 45.8 FG%

Turner is the Indiana Pacers's best big man. He can protect the rim when operating in drop coverage, spread the floor on offense and operate as their glass cleaner on both sides of the floor. Turner is also a reliable shot-blocker, averaging two per game over his first four contests.