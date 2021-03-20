Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers: How to watch, TV Schedule, Channel, Live stream info - 20 March

The Charlotte Hornets will play their second straight game at Staples Center and will be battling the LA Clippers on Saturday. After a 116-105 loss to the LA Lakers on Thursday gave them a two-game losing streak, the visitors hope to put their recent debacle behind them.

It was the Charlotte Hornets’ second straight double-digit loss with defensive lapses defining both games. They are looking to correct this issue when they face the LA Clippers while also addressing their offensive woes. Gordon Hayward has struggled from the field the last two games and it’s not a coincidence that they have been lacking offensive punch lately.

Things aren’t rosy for the LA Clippers as well after the last seven games have been mostly disastrous for Kawhi Leonard and company. During that stretch, they have only won two games and there may be growing discontent in the locker room after the two-time Finals MVP questioned his team’s consistency recently.

The 105-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday underscored their problems, which coach Tyronn Lue hopes has been fixed ahead of the Charlotte Hornets game.

LaMelo Ball #2 dribbles in front of Damian Jones #30. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers?

Time: 10:00 PM (Eastern Time); 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV Channel: FOX Sports Southeast Charlotte, FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket

Live stream: NBA League Pass

Charlotte Hornets: Team News

The Charlotte Hornets are mostly healthy, but they have one player on their injury report.

Cody Zeller (left shoulder bursitis) will be sidelined for the LA Clippers contest tonight. He played against the LA Lakers on Thursday but may have been nursing the injury prior to the game. It’s unclear at this point how long the Hornets center will be out.

Injured: Cody Zeller

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

LA Clippers: Team News

The LA Clippers have reported that a few of their players will be out for the Charlotte Hornets game.

Patrick Beverley #21 dribbles past Russell Westbrook #4. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Patrick Beverley (right knee soreness) is sidelined, according to ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly. He has missed the past three games and could be out longer than expected.

Another player on the injury list is Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness). The veteran big man has once again been listed as questionable to appear in another contest and could miss his third straight.

Jay Scrubb (right foot) is recovering well from surgery but he will also be out for the matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. There is no timetable for his return as the LA Clippers have not updated his status as of this writing.

Injured: Patrick Beverley, Jay Scrubb

Doubtful: Serge Ibaka

Unavailable: None

