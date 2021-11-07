Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets continue their Western Conference road trip and visit Staples Center to take on the LA Clippers on Sunday. The Hornets haven't had the best start to their road trip. They are on a three-game losing streak and their last two losses were blowouts.

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, are on a three-game winning streak. They have lost four of their five games and looked distraught on the floor but seem to have now found a rhythm. Although the wins were against non-playoff teams, the LA Clippers hope to carry that momentum into the game.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets guarding Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry

The Charlotte Hornets lost their backup power forward PJ Washington for two games due to an elbow injury. They sent Vernon Carey Jr., JT Thor and Scottie Lewis to the NBA G-League on assignment while Ardolnas Kulboka is on a two-way contract. And lastly, Mason Plumlee is listed probable for the game due to a contusion in his left rib.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Arnoldas Kulboka Out G-League - Two-Way JT Thor Out G-League - On Assignment Scottie Lewis Out G-League - On Assignment Vernon Carey Jr. Out G-League - On Assignment Mason Plumlee Out Left Rib Contusion PJ Washington Out Left Elbow Hyperextension

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week. Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers have listed Marcus Morris Sr. out for this game due to injury maintenance of his left knee. Jason Preston and Kawhi Leonard continue to be out due to right foot and right knee (ACL) injury recovery respectively. Leonard is not expected to be back in uniform until at least April 2022.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Marcus Morris Sr. Out Left Knee Injury - Maintenance

Meanwhile, Serge Ibaka is no longer on the team's injury report.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets' starting lineup remains intact. LaMelo Ball will start as the point guard and Terry Rozier will join the backcourt as the shooting guard. Miles Bridges will start as a power forward while Gordon Hayward continues to play the small forward. Finally, the center will be either Kai Jones or Nick Richards until Mason Plumlee or PJ Washington return. Ish Smith, Kelly Oubre Jr. and James Bouknight are the team's best bench players.

LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers in January 2021

The LA Clippers will likely retain their lineup from the last game except Serge Ibaka will now start over Ivica Zubac at the center position. Reggie Jackson continues to be the starting point guard and Eric Bledsoe will start as the shooting guard. Paul George will retain his small forward spot and Nicolas Batum will start as the power forward until Marcus Morris Sr. returns. Terrance Mann and Justise Winslow usually receive the team's highest minutes off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Kai Jones.

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Eric Bledsoe | F - Paul George | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Serge Ibaka.

