Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 16

The Charlotte Hornets versus LA Clippers matchup is one of eight NBA games scheduled on Wednesday. The Hornets (17-49) have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, while the Clippers (37-30) are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference.

The Hornets and the Clippers have faced each other 67 times in the regular season. Charlotte has won 25 times while LA has secured victory 42 times.

Sunday's game will be the second and final meeting between the two ball clubs this season. On Feb. 28, the Clippers defeated the Hornets 112-104.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers game details and odds

The game is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. inside Intuit Dome. The game will be broadcasted live on FDSSC and FDSSE. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and Fubo gTV.

Moneyline: Hornets (+475) vs Clippers (-650)

Spread: Hornets (+12) vs Clippers (-12)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o221.5) vs Clippers (u221.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers preview

The Hornets have won three of their last four games. On Friday, they defeated the Spurs 145-134. LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 15 assists and three rebounds.

The Clippers, meanwhile, have won five of their last six games. On Friday, they beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-98. James Harden had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, logging a +24 in the plus/minus column.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers betting props

Miles Bridges' point total is set at 21.5, which is nearly identical to his season average of 21.4 points a night. In the Hornets' win over the Spurs on Friday, Bridges had 21 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Kawhi Leonard's point total is set at 20.5, which is above his season average of 18.9 points per game. In the Clippers' win over the Hawks on Friday, Leonard had 25 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers prediction

The Clippers are favored to win this home game against the Hornets. Harden and Leonard are expected to lead the charge and help the Clips prevail over the visiting team.

