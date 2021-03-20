Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - March 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers return to the Staples Center on Saturday to welcome the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020-21 NBA.

After two tough losses against the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers, the Charlotte Hornets will look to return to winning ways; they won four on the bounce before facing the Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers have struggled for consistency this campaign. With at least one regular starter sidelined in their last three fixtures, the LA Clippers have slumped to losses against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks.

Nevertheless, Ty Lue's side have one of the league's most potent offensive units and will hope to use their home-court advantage in this game to continue their top-4 pursuit.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 20th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Friday; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets' Devonte'e Graham

The Charlotte Hornets have impressed this campaign. After last reaching the playoffs in 2016, the Hornets, who are sixth in a stacked East, look on course for a postseason return this campaign.

Their backcourt pairing of Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball have averaged 40.7 points between them since the midseason break. Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward is seemingly back to his All-Star best.

Losses to the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers can be regarded as minor blips for a team still in transition. If it was not for LeBron James' 37-point outing, the Charlotte Hornets could have had an impressive win in Los Angeles.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball has been a favorite for the Rookie of the Year award for some time. He is cementing his status as one of the most promising young players of the league, with almost every outing for the Charlotte Hornets.

Far from getting fazed against the mighty LA Lakers, the 19-year old Ball put up an impressive tally of 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists on the night.

LaMelo Ball is the favorite for Rookie of the Year, but could he be an All-Star or an MVP in the future? @KevinOConnorNBA takes a look at the Hornets guard on #TheVoidNBA: https://t.co/AbW7OViEoM pic.twitter.com/YAbwKoqykU — The Ringer (@ringer) March 19, 2021

There were question marks about his ability to adapt to the rigors of the league. But Ball has allayed those concerns by thriving as a starting guard for the Charlotte Hornets.

In 20 games as a starter, Ball has averaged 19.8 points while shooting at 46.8% from the field. With the Charlotte Hornets pursuing a postseason berth, Ball's creativity and enthusiasm could be key.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G LaMelo Ball, G Terry Rozier, F PJ Washington, F Gordon Hayward, C Cody Zeller.

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers guard Luke Kennard

With both the Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets fast closing in, the LA Clippers will look for a win in this game to keep hold of their top-4 position in the West. In their recent two game mini-series with the Dallas Mavericks, the LA Clippers won a game without their starters Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka, who are both questionable for the weekend.

For a team that has ambitions of winning the championship, the LA Clippers have a long way to go. Ty Lue's side rank 14th in defense despite having three well-renowned defenders in their starting lineup - Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverley.

If the LA Clippers are to improve on their last year's playoff heartache, they will need to string together a run of wins to build up some serious momentum.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard's frustrations have been obvious in recent games. The two-time NBA winner has voiced his concerns with the LA Clippers' lack of consistency. The Clippers have gone 2-2 since the mid-season break and have dropped six of their last ten games.

The 29-year-old is putting up 26 points and 4.9 assists every game, shooting at over 50% from the field. Leonard is the LA Clippers' leader at both ends of the floor but needs support in offense.

Without his performances, the LA Clippers would have been well off the pace and at least 5.7 wins worse off.

The franchise has been linked with point guards such as Lonzo Ball, who could take the pressure off Kawhi Leonard in the run-up to the 2020-21 postseason.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Paul George, G Patrick Beverley, F Kawhi Leonard, F Marcus Morris Sr., C Ivica Zubac.

Hornets vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets, who have struggled against stronger opposition, may endure a loss on Saturday. Despite their inconsistent outings, the LA Clippers remain deadly in offense and will look to capitalize on the Charlotte Hornets' bottom-10 defensive standing.

There will be several key matchups in this game. The Charlotte Hornets guard pairing will hope to get the better of the LA Clippers stout backcourt defense. Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward could have an intriguing battle with Kawhi Leonard.

Where to watch the Hornets vs Clippers matchup?

Saturday night's marquee matchup will be telecast on Fox Sports Southeast-Charlotte and Fox Sports Prime Ticket. The game can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.