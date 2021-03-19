Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers: Preview, Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers lost the second of their two consecutive NBA fixtures against the Dallas Mavericks, and now host the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on Saturday. The Clippers were on the receiving end of a huge 42-point performance from NBA MVP contender Luka Doncic, and fell short by 16 points despite both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George scoring over 20 points each.

The Charlotte Hornets, on the other hand, come into this game off the back of a loss against the LA Clippers’ city rivals LA Lakers. Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier have been their two best players, with both averaging over 20 points per game. The duo has been supported by the ever-impressive LaMelo Ball, who is averaging 16 points and 5.7 assists per game.

The Charlotte Hornets find themselves largely healthy, while the LA Clippers have multiple key players missing, and may find it difficult to post what could be only their second victory since the NBA All-Star break.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers: Injury Updates

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have had a mixed run since the All-Star break and come into this matchup off the back of two consecutive losses. In their last game, they struggled to cope with the multiple offensive threats that the Lakers possess, and may be in for another tough night against the LA Clippers.

The Charlotte Hornets will be up against the LA Clippers

As far as injuries are concerned, the Charlotte Hornets do not have any players unavailable for the match. Malik Monk has been in decent form off the bench, and will be required to put up solid numbers again, along with the likes of Cody Zeller and Miles Bridges.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have struggled to get going in recent weeks, and have found themselves exposed at the back without the presence of Patrick Beverley. In their last game, the LA Clippers missed Serge Ibaka as well, although he is expected to slot right back into the starting lineup.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been impressive on both ends of the court, and the former is expected to put up a big performance against an impressive Charlotte Hornets side. The LA Clippers have relied on Lou Williams and Reggie Jackson for scoring off the bench, although the pair came up short in their last game.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are having what is their best injury-free run so far in the 2020-21 NBA season. They are currently 6th in the Eastern Conference and have plenty of reason for optimism as far as the second half of the season is concerned.

PJ Washington has been lethal from the 3-point zone, with the guard pairing of Ball and Rozier proving to be an able combination. Overall, the Charlotte Hornets go in as underdogs, but are certainly capable of pulling off an upset.

LA Clippers

Serge Ibaka’s return means Ivica Zubac will probably be reduced to a bench role again. Patrick Beverley is set to sit out multiple games, which means Reggie Jackson is set for a second straight NBA start.

Kawhi Leonard's two-way dominance has been apparent in every game, and the LA Clippers will hope that their two stars can lead them to victory against a dangerous Charlotte Hornets side.

Kawhi and Paul George of the LA Clippers

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

G Terry Rozier, G LaMelo Ball, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Cody Zeller

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Paul George, F - Kawhi Leonard, F - Nicolas Batum, C - Serge Ibaka.