Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center tonight. Both teams are on a losing skid right now so we can expect this to be a tough contest. The chemistry between LA Lakers players is visibly in disarray, and coach Frank Vogel hasn't figured out the proper rotations yet. The LeBron James-less minutes aren't quite working out and they are yet to play a game at full strength.
Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets seem to have cooled down after a great start to their season. They have lost their last four games in a row, including losses to the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers. Not only are they losing but they are getting blown out. The Charlotte Hornets' last four losses were by an average margin of 17.3 points.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The Charlotte Hornets had Mason Plumlee questionable with a rib contusion but he is now available. He played 25 minutes in their last contest against the LA Clippers. PJ Washington remains out for at least another week due to an elbow injury.
Moreover, the Charlotte Hornets have sent Vernon Carey Jr., JT Thor and Scottie Lewis to the NBA G-League on assignment, while Ardolnas Kulboka is fulfilling two-way contract obligations.
LA Lakers Injury Report
LeBron James is the biggest missing link on the LA Lakers roster. He is out for at least until the home game against Minnesota on November 12th. Anthony Davis is also hurt and is listed as questionable due to a right thumb sprain. He played just seven minutes in their last game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn haven't played for the LA Lakers in weeks and continue to be out.
Meanwhile, their players on two-way contracts - Sekou Doumbouya and Jay Huff - are questionable.
Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets' starting lineup remains the same. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will start in the backcourt with Ball running the point. Miles Bridges will start as a power forward while Gordon Hayward continues to play the small forward. Finally, the center will be Mason Plumlee as he is now back in the lineup. Ish Smith, Kelly Oubre Jr. and James Bouknight are the team's best bench players.
LA Lakers
Coach Frank Vogel has had to experiment with a number of different lineups due to the plethora of players on their injury report. The LA Lakers will have their usual starters - Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan available. Westbrook (point) and Bazemore will share the backcourt while Jordan starts at center.
Avery Bradley and Malik Monk might start tonight in place of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The coach can call Carmelo Anthony into the starting lineup as a power forward and have Bazemore play the small forward. In that case, Monk will come off the bench and Bradley will start as the two-guard.
Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s
Charlotte Hornets
G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Kai Jones.
LA Lakers
G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Kent Bazemore | F - Carmelo Anthony | C - DeAndre Jordan.
