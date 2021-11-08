Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center tonight. Both teams are on a losing skid right now so we can expect this to be a tough contest. The chemistry between LA Lakers players is visibly in disarray, and coach Frank Vogel hasn't figured out the proper rotations yet. The LeBron James-less minutes aren't quite working out and they are yet to play a game at full strength.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets seem to have cooled down after a great start to their season. They have lost their last four games in a row, including losses to the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers. Not only are they losing but they are getting blown out. The Charlotte Hornets' last four losses were by an average margin of 17.3 points.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets against the LA Clippers

The Charlotte Hornets had Mason Plumlee questionable with a rib contusion but he is now available. He played 25 minutes in their last contest against the LA Clippers. PJ Washington remains out for at least another week due to an elbow injury.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week. Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Vernon Carey Jr. Out G-League On Assignment Arnoldnas Kulboka Out G-League Two-Way JT Thor Out G-League On Assignment Scottie Lewis Out G-League On Assignment PJ Washington Out Left Elbow Hyperextension

Moreover, the Charlotte Hornets have sent Vernon Carey Jr., JT Thor and Scottie Lewis to the NBA G-League on assignment, while Ardolnas Kulboka is fulfilling two-way contract obligations.

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James cheers the LA Lakers from the bench

LeBron James is the biggest missing link on the LA Lakers roster. He is out for at least until the home game against Minnesota on November 12th. Anthony Davis is also hurt and is listed as questionable due to a right thumb sprain. He played just seven minutes in their last game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn haven't played for the LA Lakers in weeks and continue to be out.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week with abdominal strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Lakers want to be cautious with James’ injury early this season. Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week with abdominal strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers want to be cautious with James’ injury early this season.

Meanwhile, their players on two-way contracts - Sekou Doumbouya and Jay Huff - are questionable.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Out Rectus Abdominis Strain Trevor Ariza Out Right Ankle Injury - Recovery Talen Horton-Tucker Out Right Thumb Injury - Recovery Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Anthony Davis Questionable Right Thumb Sprain Sekou Doumbouya Questionable G-League Two-Way Jay Huff Questionable G-League Two-Way

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets' starting lineup remains the same. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will start in the backcourt with Ball running the point. Miles Bridges will start as a power forward while Gordon Hayward continues to play the small forward. Finally, the center will be Mason Plumlee as he is now back in the lineup. Ish Smith, Kelly Oubre Jr. and James Bouknight are the team's best bench players.

LA Lakers

Coach Frank Vogel has had to experiment with a number of different lineups due to the plethora of players on their injury report. The LA Lakers will have their usual starters - Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan available. Westbrook (point) and Bazemore will share the backcourt while Jordan starts at center.

Avery Bradley and Malik Monk might start tonight in place of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The coach can call Carmelo Anthony into the starting lineup as a power forward and have Bazemore play the small forward. In that case, Monk will come off the bench and Bradley will start as the two-guard.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Kai Jones.

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Kent Bazemore | F - Carmelo Anthony | C - DeAndre Jordan.

