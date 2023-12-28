Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 28, 2023

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the LA Lakers for the first time this season on Thursday. Charlotte is desperate to snap out of an eight-game losing streak and will be hoping to get the job done in LA. The task, though, may be quite difficult as they will be without key players like LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward.

The Lakers are still smarting from a loss to the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day. LeBron James and crew are just 1-5 in their last six games. A win against Charlotte will be a good way to cap off their year playing at Crypto.com Arena.

Terry Rozier had an off night against the LA Clippers on Dec. 26. Charlotte needs him to be at his best, particularly if Brandon Miller is unable to play.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: Charlotte Hornets (7-21) vs. LA Lakers (16-15)

Date and Time: December 28, 2023 | 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers: Game preview

The Hornets, who have been without LaMelo Ball for over a month, will not have Gordon Hayward against the Lakers. Rookie Brandon Miller is questionable while starting center Mark Williams is doubtful. Miller is expected to play but Williams’ status is uncertain. Pulling off an upset against LA will be tough.

The Lakers have to take care of teams they’re supposed to beat. Charlotte, with an injury-riddled roster and inefficient defense, should be one of those teams. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Cam Reddish are all questionable but are expected to play.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers: Starting lineups

The Hornets could have Miles Bridges, Nick Richards, Terry Roziere, Bryce McGowens and Cody Martin. Brandon Miller will start in Martin’s place if he’s cleared to play.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince are expected to open the game for the Lakers.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers: Betting tips

LeBron James leads the Lakers in scoring with 25.4 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 27.5. Bettors get -113 regardless of their pick. Over his last six games, “King James” has failed to hit over 27 points just once. He had 16 points in the loss to the Boston Celtics.

Charlotte has the second-worst defensive rating in the NBA. James could be in for a big night against an injury-riddled team that has had trouble stopping opponents. He could easily go over his points prop if Darvin Ham doesn’t pull him out early.

Anthony Davis comes after James in the Lakers’ scoring ladder with 24.9 PPG. The over/under points prop for him is 28.5. Bettors get -122 for over and -104 for under. AD has hit over 28 points in five out of his last seven games.

Like “King James,” the Hornets’ defensive woes could allow Davis a big night.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers: Predictions

The moneyline for the Hornets is +600 while it’s -900 for the Lakers. Charlotte is a +13.0 underdog in LA.

The LA Lakers have too much firepower against the Charlotte Hornets' undermanned lineup and defensive issues. James and his teammates could romp away with a win against the spread.