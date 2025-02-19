Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 19 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

The Charlotte Hornets and LA Lakers will lock horns on Wednesday in a makeup game at the Crypto.com Arena. It's their first meeting of the season since the two organizations infamously voided a trade involving Mark Williams and Dalton Knecht. The Lakers were responsible for canceling the deal after Williams failed a physical.

Ad

The Hornets reportedly were going to fight back, but those rumors were put to rest by NBA commissioner Adam Silver during the All-Star weekend as he revealed the Hornets didn't reach out. Meanwhile, Williams has re-joined the Hornets after staying away from the team until the All-Star weekend, further confirming that the trade saga is finally put to bed.

While it remains one of the significant storylines associated with this clash, both teams would be focused on getting a win and tipping their post-All-Star break season to a hot start. The Lakers are the overwhelming favorites to win after 12 wins in their last 15 games. They also have a homecourt advantage.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Hornets are 4-11 in the same span. They are coming off a three-game losing streak. With the franchise seemingly upset over the rescinded trade, it won't be a surprise to see the team, especially Mark Williams, play with added motivation in this game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Lakers injury reports for Jan. 19

Charlotte Hornets injury report

The Hornets have six players on their injury report. LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams are listed as "probable" and will likely play. Ball is coming off a right ankle soreness issue while Williams is on the injury report, citing return to competition reconditioning.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tre Mann (disc herniation), Brandon Miller (wrist), Josh Okogie (hamstring) and Grant Williams (knee) are all ruled out.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have listed LeBron James as questionable with a left foot soreness issue, while Maxi Kleber is out, recovering from a right foot surgery.

Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 19

Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

The Hornets could start LaMelo Ball and Nick Smith Jr. in the backcourt, with Josh Green and Miles Bridges as the forwards and Mark Williams at center.

PG LaMelo Ball Elfrid Payton KJ Simpson SG Nick Smith Jr. Damion Baugh Seth Curry SF Josh Green DaQuan Jeffries Tidjane Salaun PF Miles Bridges Moussa Diabate C Mark Williams Jusuf Nurkic Taj Gibson

Ad

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers could start Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as the guards, with LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes in the frontcourt. Dorian Finney-Smith could start for James if the four-time MVP doesn't suit up.

PG Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent Bronny James SG Austin Reaves Dalton Knecht Jordan Goodwin SF Rui Hachimura Dorian Finney-Smith Cam Reddish PF LeBron James* Jarred Vanderbilt Markieff Morris C Jaxson Hayes Alex Len Christian Koloko

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback