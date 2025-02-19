Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 19 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

The Charlotte Hornets and LA Lakers will lock horns on Wednesday in a makeup game at the Crypto.com Arena. It's their first meeting of the season since the two organizations infamously voided a trade involving Mark Williams and Dalton Knecht. The Lakers were responsible for canceling the deal after Williams failed a physical.
The Hornets reportedly were going to fight back, but those rumors were put to rest by NBA commissioner Adam Silver during the All-Star weekend as he revealed the Hornets didn't reach out. Meanwhile, Williams has re-joined the Hornets after staying away from the team until the All-Star weekend, further confirming that the trade saga is finally put to bed.
While it remains one of the significant storylines associated with this clash, both teams would be focused on getting a win and tipping their post-All-Star break season to a hot start. The Lakers are the overwhelming favorites to win after 12 wins in their last 15 games. They also have a homecourt advantage.
Meanwhile, the Hornets are 4-11 in the same span. They are coming off a three-game losing streak. With the franchise seemingly upset over the rescinded trade, it won't be a surprise to see the team, especially Mark Williams, play with added motivation in this game.
Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Lakers injury reports for Jan. 19
Charlotte Hornets injury report
The Hornets have six players on their injury report. LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams are listed as "probable" and will likely play. Ball is coming off a right ankle soreness issue while Williams is on the injury report, citing return to competition reconditioning.
Meanwhile, Tre Mann (disc herniation), Brandon Miller (wrist), Josh Okogie (hamstring) and Grant Williams (knee) are all ruled out.
LA Lakers injury report
The Lakers have listed LeBron James as questionable with a left foot soreness issue, while Maxi Kleber is out, recovering from a right foot surgery.
Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 19
Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart
The Hornets could start LaMelo Ball and Nick Smith Jr. in the backcourt, with Josh Green and Miles Bridges as the forwards and Mark Williams at center.
LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart
The Lakers could start Austin Reaves as the guards, with LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes in the frontcourt. Dorian Finney-Smith could start for James if the four-time MVP doesn't suit up.
