Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Clippers Preview and Predictions - 28th October 2019

Kawhi Leonard will be looking to help his side return to winning ways

Match details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date & Time: Monday, 28th October 2019 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last game results

Charlotte Hornets (1-2): 101-120 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers (27th October, Sunday)

Los Angeles Clippers (2-1): 122-130 loss against the Phoenix Suns (26th October, Saturday)

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets started their season on a bright note, winning a nail-biting season opener against the Chicago Bulls thanks to a 27-point effort from rookie P.J. Washington but fell to two rather convincing defeats after that.

The big hole left by Kemba Walker is yet to be filled and their biggest acquisition of the summer, Terry Rozier is yet to find his footing. The likes of Devonte' Graham and Cody Zeller have also impressed but it is safe to say that the Hornets are in a rebuild mode and are unlikely to contend for a playoff berth with the personnel they have at the moment.

Key player - Terry Rozier

Rozier has only shot 40% from the field so far

Scary Terry might not be the biggest name in the NBA, but make no mistake, it is him who is expected to take the vanguard for the Hornets in each fixture. Rozier has only managed to average 12.3 points per game for Charlotte so far but with 6.7 assists per game, he is most definitely contributing well in ball distribution. He is still not as good as his 2017-18 playoffs self where he averaged 15.6 points for Boston, but if the Hornets are to win against the Clippers, Rozier will have to deliver a huge performance.

Hornets predicted lineup

Terry Rozier, Dwayne Bacon, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, Cody Zeller

Clippers Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers showed us exactly how good they were going to be when they fended off the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors easily in successive games. If you weigh in the fact that Paul George is yet to make his debut for the side, the Clippers easily look like championship contenders.

However, some resolute defense allowed the Phoenix Suns to get the better of Kawhi and co. last Saturday. This is, in all likelihood, a minor slip-up for Doc Rivers' side but one that will give their opponents the idea that the Clippers can be beaten with some rugged basketball.

Key player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard continues to impress

The 2019 NBA Finals MVP has already shown why he was such a sought after free agent in the summer. While Kawhi Leonard does come with his own fitness concerns and load management will be key going deep into the regular season, he has absolutely led the way for the Clippers on both ends of the floor so far.

Averaging 26 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 8 assists per game so far this season, Kawhi has also taken over the playmaking duties, a department where the Clippers were seemingly lacking on paper before the start of the season.

Clippers predicted lineup

Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet, Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Patterson, Ivica Zubac

Hornets vs Clippers Match Prediction

In what is certainly a David vs Goliath encounter, there's no doubt that the Clippers enter the competition as the favorites. They have already established a playing style, the rotation seems to be working well, and they obviously have Kawhi Leonard to take over the game in dire situations.

The converse is true for Charlotte Hornets. They are yet to find a true leader and while rookie P.J. Washington has shown incredible promise, you cannot expect him to close games day in and day out so early in his NBA career. The Hornets may put up a respectable fight in the game, but the Clippers are expected to take the W in this tie.

Where to Watch Hornets vs Clippers?

Local coverage of the game can be caught on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports Prime Ticket. The game will also be broadcast nationwide on NBA TV. Additionally, you can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.