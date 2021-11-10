Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will play the Charlotte Hornets at the FedExForum in Memphis. The Grizzlies, who are 6-4, have turned into a formidable team and will be tough opponents for the Charlotte Hornets, who are 5-7. Their upcoming game will be broadcast locally by Bally Sports SE-MEM and Bally Sports SE-CHA.

Memphis is the only team that has defeated the Golden State Warriors this season. Taylor Jenkins' team has been dominant offensively and Steven Adams' presence has brought them much-needed solidity in the paint.

Currently, the Memphis Grizzlies are averaging 109.9 points per game while allowing their opponents 113.8 points. Their defensive rating of 113.2 is ranked 28th in the league. Despite their offensive prowess, if the Grizzlies don't find ways to improve their defense, the remainder of the season will be an uphill struggle.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets, who have played 12 games, have lost much of their early-season groove. They started 2021-22 with three back-to-back wins but will travel to Memphis with five consecutive losses behind them. They are the second highest point scorers in the league (114.2 points per game) but have the lowest defensive rating (114.2).

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

PJ Washington has been an important scorer for the Hornets over the last two seasons. He averaged 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds in the 2020-21 regular season. This season, he is averaging only 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds. Washington, who has missed three games while nursing his hyperextended left elbow, will most likely be sidelined for a few more games.

Apart from him, no other Charlotte Hornets player is injured or ill. James Borrego will be glad to have a largely fit roster at his disposal while playing against Memphis.

Player Name Status Reason PJ Washington Out Hyperextended left elbow

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Grizzlies are not as lucky as the Hornets in the health department. They have multiple players who are injured and marked questionable or out. Dillion Brooks, who is yet to play a game this season, has been upgraded to questionable.

Brooks is one of the best scorers and perimeter defenders on the Memphis Grizzlies roster. His likely return on Wednesday will provide them with a wider variety of options.

Rookie Ziaire Williams, who missed the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves because of a sore right wrist, is questionable for Wednesday's game. Meanwhile, Killian Tillie and Yves Pons have both been confirmed to be sidelined against Charlotte.

Player Name Status Reason Dillion Brooks Questionable Fracture recovery Ziaire Williams Questionable Sore right wrist Killian Tillie Out Sore back Yves Pons Out Sore left ankle

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko



✅ 25 PTS

✅ 15 REB

✅ 11 AST



Ball (20 years, 78 days) is the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 25p/15r/10a in a game.



Ball (20 years, 78 days) is the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 25p/15r/10a in a game.

He's just the second player in @hornets history to reach those marks in a game, joining Larry Johnson.

The Hornets are clearly gifted when it comes to offense. They have two players who are averaging 20+ points and have played every single game. They have a bench that contributes to scoring and can often put up double-digit numbers. James Borrego could definitely turn such a roster into a playoffs contender if he can influence them to hustle more on the defensive end.

We predict that Charlotte will start with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier on the backcourt. Meanwhile, Miles Bridges will start alongside Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee on the frontcourt.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have, amidst their ranks, one of the top ten scorers of the ongoing season. Ja Morant, who is averaging 26 points per game, has developed into an invaluable asset for the Memphis Grizzlies.

He is the fuel that is driving Memphis to victories with his scoring and playmaking. He will start in the backcourt alongside De'Anthony Melton.

Meanwhile, Coach Jenkins will likely play his preferred frontcourt lineup, which includes Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane.

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Gordon Hayward | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - Mason Plumlee

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - De'Anthony Melton | Small Forward - Desmond Bane | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Edited by Parimal Dagdee