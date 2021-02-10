Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Match Preview- February 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-2021

The Charlotte Hornets take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an enticing battle at the FedExForum as fans brace for an epic duel between young sensations LaMelo Ball and Ja Morant.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 10th, 8:00 PM ET (Thursday 7.30 AM IST)

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Charlotte Hornets Preview

There have been a lot of ups and downs for the Charlotte Hornets, sometimes they seem unstoppable and sometimes they're just as poor. Their record of 12 wins and 13 losses perfectly sums up their season. The Charlotte Hornets come into this fixture on the back of 2 consecutive wins. They will be hoping they can extend this good run and record a third straight victory.

Rookie LaMelo Ball has put together some impressive performances for the Hornets in the last few games. The 3rd overall pick in this year's draft started the majority of games coming off the bench, but his scintillating displays earned him the right to be a starter recently. Apart from Ball, the likes of Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier have also played well this season.

I enjoyed watching the Charlotte Hornets tonight. They are one of the most exciting teams in the @NBA! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 9, 2021

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

Advertisement

LaMelo Ball has been terrific in the last 5 games. He averaged 22.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game during that period. The youngster oozes a huge amount of confidence by making the most difficult plays look easy. Rookie of the Year candidate Melo scored a career-high 7 three's in a record-equalling display for the Charlotte Hornets in his last game. Moving forward, the Hornets will be hoping for more such performances from the rookie.

LaMelo ties the @hornets rookie record with 7 threes! 💦@MELOD1P: 24 PTS | 10 AST pic.twitter.com/aVHEV3SnPz — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2021

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G LaMelo Ball, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Cody Zeller

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies in action.

The Memphis Grizzlies have struggled off lately, having lost their last 4 games, and will be itching to get back to winning ways. They currently rank 11th in the Western Conference standings, having played the fewest games in the league this season.

Their starters have all performed decently but there is no doubt they could have done much better. Ja Morant is expected to deliver the goods as he goes head to head with LaMelo Ball, which happens to be one of the most awaited battles of the season. Apart from Morant, other key members of the Grizzlies lineup, Kyle Anderson and Jonas Valanciunas will also have to help the team overcome their poor run of 4 consecutive losses.

Key Player- Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs

Advertisement

Undoubtedly, Ja Morant is the best player on the Memphis Grizzlies roster. Every time the Rookie of the Year winner from last season takes to the court, the Memphis camp believes he could lead them to a win.

He currently leads the team in points (18.6 ppg) and assists (7.2) per game this season. The electrifying point guard will be aiming to put up a classy performance and show there is a lot more to come from him this season.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant, G Desmond Bane, F Kyle Anderson, F Dillon Brooks, C Jonas Valanciunas

Hornets vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

Advertisement

The Charlotte Hornets have been the better side of late with players who have performed better than their counterparts at the Memphis Grizzlies. The Hornets should be able to get the win provided they don't get into this match by taking the Grizzlies lightly.

Where to watch Hornets vs Grizzlies?

Local coverage of the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies will be telecast on NBC Sports Boston. Fans can also live-stream the game via the NBA League Pass.